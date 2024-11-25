Even though the Paramount Plus Black Friday deal hasn't begun, there's already a way to save on a subscription

If you head over to the Paramount Plus website, you won't see any information about there being a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal, and that's because the company hasn't revealed anything about its discount plans so far (in the US, that is, but if you live in the UK scroll down for more information).

However if you just can't wait to sign up, because you've heard great things about Landman (pictured above) or want to see the new season of Tulsa King, you'll be happy to know that there's already a discount on the streaming service via another platform.

That's because the Prime Video channel Black Friday sale has begun, and it dramatically reduces the price of a subscription to one of its multiple channels for two months. And yes, one of these is on Paramount Plus, so if you're on Prime Video you can already sign up.

Find the deal below. In the UK? There are already official deals and you can find them here.

Prime Video channel Paramount Plus deal

Paramount Plus Prime Video channel: was $12.99 now $2.99 at Amazon If you're willing to sign up for Paramount Plus via Prime Video, you can enjoy the streaming service for as little as $3. This price applies for your first two months of streaming, before it reverts to the usual monthly cost.

You're getting Paramount Plus for over 75% off with this deal, so it's a great option for people who are already subscribed to Amazon Prime or Prime Video.

But before you jump to sign up, I'd advise caution. This deal is great for people who've never used Paramount Plus before and want to get a taster of its content.

If you know you'll use Paramount Plus a lot, though, I think you should wait for the streaming service's own deals. They'll likely reduce the price by a similar amount, but will probably last for longer.

Last year, the Paramount Plus deal reduced the price of a subscription to $1.99 for three months (admittedly, the usual cost was only $5.99 then).

I expect a discount this year to last for at least three month, partly because that's what happened last year and partly because that's how long the UK official deals last for.

So if you want three months instead of two, you may want to wait for the official Black Friday deal on Paramount Plus. And if the unthinkable happens and there isn't one, this Prime Video deal lasts until Monday, December 2 so you can just want and sign up then.