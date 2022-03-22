Fans confused by Syngin and Tania's relationship on 90 Day: The Single Life

It's quite interesting how 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 has truly attempted to redefine how viewers think of the term "single." Not only is Natalie living her best life dating in Florida, despite her not having any immediate plans on divorcing her husband Mike, but Syngin and Tania have managed to trump even that.

On the second episode of the season, viewers were hit with the news that Syngin and Tania were breaking up. Ultimately the two decided they just couldn’t get past their differences, which unfortunately makes sense (Syngin doesn’t want kids and she does). But in the midst of Syngin discussing the breakup, he describes that he and Tania are still living together. Not only are they living together, but they are still sleeping together in the same bed at night. And furthermore, they are still "interacting" with each other.

This is when 90 Day fans uttered their collective "huh" in confusion.

So Syngin is on the single life. But yea still living and sleeping and doing everything with Tania … umm okay? #90dayfiancethesinglelife

Couples that really want to move on from one another don’t usually make it a practice to still entangle. In a laughable moment, as Tania folds his laundry, Syngin states, "I don’t know where the healthy boundary between us is anymore. So if you want to stop doing the laundry..."

As if folding the laundry is the intimate thing the two should stop doing to clarify the healthy boundaries for themselves.

What makes this situation even more awkward is the fact Syngin claims to be very sure he wants to move forward with a divorce from Tania. She on the other hand, has some optimism that the two can happily reconcile. Tania even floats the idea that a brief separation, not a divorce, could help their marriage in the long run. Their living arrangement and relationship status just seem to spell trouble in future episodes.

Reactions to Syngin and Tania on 90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day: The Single Life viewers had plenty to say about Syngin and Tania when season 2 first aired on Discovery Plus. As the show continues to debut on TLC, we can only imagine more fans will continue to have a strong reaction to their unconventional breakup. Here are just a few of the comments that we found:

Tania and Syngin are broken up but still sleeping in the same bed and having sex. 😂 #90daythesinglelife

#90dayfiancethesinglelife #90DayFiancePillowTalk Syngin is single but living with Tania still sleeping in the same bed and having sex ...

Syngin and Tania are broken up but still living together and having sex. So it's an open relationship???? Idk how people have sex with their exes. Like what makes them attractive enough to have sex with? #90dayfiancethesinglelife

Syngin…Syngin. Stop being messy. You still living and having sex with Tania. MOVE OUT and truly separate BEFORE you start dating someone. Ugh…

