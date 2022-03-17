90 Day Diaries season 3: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

Believe it or not, it’s time for another 90 Day Fiancé spinoff to premiere. 90 Day Diaries season 3 will soon be available for those who can’t enough of some of their favorite personalities and couples.

Fans will get to see if the relationship between Asuelu and Kalani is actually progressing in the right direction, or if their different ideas on their marital roles are continuing to plague the marriage. Viewers will also gain a little more insight into the conversations Kenny and Armando are having about the next steps to expand their family. For those interested in Angela’s continued cosmetic transformation, it appears TLC’s resident yeller (and sometimes human bullhorn) is sharing what kind of work she’d like done next.

Here’s what we know about 90 Day Diaries season 3.

90 Day Diaries season 3 premieres Monday, March 21 at 9 pm ET/PT on TLC. New episodes will eventually make their way to Discovery Plus for subscribers wherever the service is available.

The show will air after a brand new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life , which has already premiered and featured Big Ed and Debbie making provocative and at times cringe-worthy television.

The hour-long season premiere episode is entitled "Indecent Proposal." Here is the episode synopsis:

"Kalani and Asuelu face marital problems while trying to move from Utah. Ron offers Brandon and Julia a big solution to their small apartment woes. Cortney has an awkward first date at an animal safari. Tom hopes to seal his future with his girlfriend Mariah."

90 Day Diaries season 3 cast

(Image credit: Elizabeth Potthast/TLC)

A part of what distinguishes 90 Day Diaries from other shows of the franchise is that the series pivots between numerous personalities and couples from across the 90 Day universe. So there aren’t seven couples or six singles that viewers follow from beginning to end during the course of a season.

As such is the case, TLC has been nice enough to provide a photo gallery via the TLC site of who fans can expect to catch up with on 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Diaries season 3 trailer

By the look of things in the trailer, 90 Day Diaries season 3 will be full of joyful highs for some and tearful lows for others.

How to watch 90 Day Diaries season 3

Fans in the US will be able to watch 90 Day Diaries season 3 live when it starts airing on TLC. However, audience members in the UK, or those in the US who won’t be tuned into TLC, will have a chance to watch episodes as they become available on Discovery Plus with a subscription.