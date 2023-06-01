Fans grateful as Chicago P.D. star vacations in London after cliffhanger finale: 'on pins and needles'

One Chicago fans were stunned when Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) was shot at the end of the Chicago P.D. season 10 finale. It’s going to be a long wait until we find out what happens in Chicago P.D. season 11, but for now fans are thrilled to see Flueger out and about — and alive — during his recent vacation in London.

Ahead of the season 10 finale, photos of Ruzek revealed that something big was going to happen between Samantha (Caitlin Mehner) and Ruzek, who had been undercover to discover her father’s devious plan for an attack that would kill lots of people. The photos revealed that Ruzek and Samantha were at the police station, suggesting he finally clued her in about his true identity. .

As it happens, we had no idea what was about to happen. In the finale, Samantha tries to leave town after her father’s plan moves up in the timeline and Ruzek is forced to arrest her to keep her from running. Naturally, this meant he had to reveal his identity to her.

Samantha isn’t willing to share information about Richard with the police because she’s afraid for her son Callum’s life, so Ruzek promises to protect them. Satisfied with the deal, she offers the police information about her father’s plans, his associates and his known locations.

When Ruzek attempts to get Samantha and Callum out of town, Callum calls his grandfather and tells them what’s going on. Callum pulls a gun on Ruzek, thinking he’s protecting his family, and pulls the trigger. Ruzek gets shot in the chest and the finale ends with his fate hanging in the balance.

Of course, we all know that Flueger is an actor and Ruzek is the character he plays, but there’s something reassuring about seeing him out and about after those terrifying moments in the season finale.

Comments on his Instagram post ranged from joy that Flueger was in London with his girlfriend, Reem Amara, to relief that he’s okay after the finale, to fans hoping for clues about Ruzek’s fate.

“Appears he came outta surgery just fine…good…c u nxt season!”

“Love you!! On pins and needles for nxt season”

“Oh thank God u are ok!!! Haha I haven’t seen you since u got shot! Safe trip!”

“Bruh are u alive or what?”

We’ll have to wait until Chicago P.D. returns to learn Ruzek’s fate. Until then, we’re glad Flueger is having fun!