FIRST LOOK: Here's George Shelley in Benidorm

Union J singer George Shelley is a guest star in ITV's Benidorm soon, and he's wearing Village People fancy dress...

George Shelley shot to fame during X Factor in 2012 when he was a member of the band Union J. Then, in 2015, he was runner-up in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! behind Vicky Pattison. Now George has been given a guest-starring role in the Benidorm episode to be shown on Wednesday March 29 (ITV, 9pm).

George plays Giles, who is the posh university pal of Solana holidaymaker Rob Dawson (Josh Bolt).

Rob goes out on the pull in the Benidorm bars with Tiger and Joey, hoping to chat up a girl there and take her back to the more upmarket hotel that his nan Loretta has been staying at. Loretta (Kate Fitzgerald) has gone back to Britain for a few days and left her grandson her room key in case he gets lucky...

Alas, Rob fails miserably when it comes to wooing the girls and gets so drunk he ends up falling asleep on the hotel sofa. It's there he's spotted by a university mate, Giles, who's played by George. Giles is holidaying there with pals and on his way out for the night - they are all dressed as The Village People, Giles as the construction worker with a large moustache.

When Giles sees Rob, drunken and passed out, he decides to help out and takes Rob up to the hotel room to recover. When they get there however they bump into Rob’s parents, Sheron and Billy. Seeing the pair together, they mistakenly start thinking their straight son Rob might have found a boyfriend…

Helping hand... A drunken Rob needs uni pal Giles to get him to bed

As Josh Bolt recently told us, it was a delight for him to have a few scenes with George, who is no stranger to TV comedy having made his acting debut in 2016, guest starring in improvisational BBC3 sitcom Murder in Successville as DI Sleet’s sidekick.

“It was good fun,' said Josh. "George was really nervous, but he was absolutely lovely, a complete gentleman.”

* Benidorm continues every Wednesday on ITV at 9pm