Former EastEnders star Matt Lapinskas teases dark side to Hollyoaks character
By Lucy Buglass published
Matt Lapinskas has joined the Hollyoaks cast, and revealed his character has a 'darker aspect' to him.
Matt Lapinskas is the latest addition to the Hollyoaks cast, swapping Albert Square for a different role in a new soap.
EastEnders fans will recognise Matt as Anthony Moon, who he played between 2011 - 2012 where he starred in 102 episodes. His character was described as a 'well-groomed and reliable young lad', but it seems he's taking on a new challenge when it comes to his Hollyoaks role.
While he's only set to appear in a few episodes, it sounds like he's going to make quite the impression as he joins fan favourites such as Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) and Darren Osborne (Adam Booth) in Mallorca.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Matt teased a darker side to his character, saying: "Alex is the character that I'm playing. He's moved over from England to Mallorca, where he's set up his own little business on the strip.
"It's all about taking stag dos out, showing them around the island and showing them a good time. There's a friendly side to Alex and a darker side to him. There's a darker aspect to what he actually does out in Mallorca."
He added: "I think Alex is dangerous, but to a point where he's just trying to make a living for himself out in Mallorca. There is a presence of danger to him, but there's also a nicer flip side to his character.
"He's very friendly and very approachable, so that's why the characters will trust him at first. I think he uses that to his advantage. He uses that nice presence and the jokiness to get what he needs."
Matt has also spoken to the Hollyoaks team on TikTok, as they wrote: "Who wants to hear more from our new cast member @mattlapinskas?! Head straight to our TikTok for an exclusive interview! ☀️"
The update was shared alongside a photo of Matt in the sun, teasing some very scenic locations for upcoming storylines, taking place far away from the usual village!
Hollyoaks airs Monday - Friday on C4 at 6.30 pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7 pm.
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2016 with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story and Black Mirror, but recently she's loving everything about Apple TV's Severance.
