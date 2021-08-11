Former 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Peter Andre reveals his one HUGE regret from the show

Reminiscing on his time on Strictly Come Dancing, Peter described it as an “amazing experience,” in his OK! Magazine column. However, his one regret from being on the show was that he wished he had got his professional partner Janette Manrara to the final.

The singer and TV personality was on the show in 2015 and was eliminated in week 10 along with his partner Janette.

Janette is married to Strictly champion Aljaž Škorjanec and first joined Strictly in 2013, and has sadly missed out on getting close to the glitterball trophy over the years. Janette’s time finally came last year as she made it to the final with singer HRVY, which Peter was ecstatic to hear about.

"It was so tough because I really wanted to get Janette to the final. When she got to the final with HRVY last year, it made me very happy. She deserved it more than anyone,” he continued in his OK! column.

Peter also went on to talk about how even though it was a great experience, he felt the intense heat of expectation to do well. “I remember being so nervous every single time before going onto the dance floor. I used to be petrified as soon as the music started playing. There was so much pressure to do well.”

Peter Andre was paired up with Janette Manrara in the 2015 competition. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of taking to the dancefloor this year, Janette will be having a well-earned rest on the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two sofa as she will be co-presenting with Rylan Clark-Neal on the spin-off show, replacing former host Zoe Ball.

Even throughout the intensity of the show, Peter thoroughly enjoyed his time dancing his way to week 10, as he explained in his OK! column, “The best memory for me was when Janette [Manrara] and I danced the Charleston. I’ll never forget getting my first 10s and a standing ovation from all the judges. Len Goodman had just undergone a knee operation, and he said, 'Even though I’ve had a knee operation, I have to stand up for this.' That was a magic moment for me.”

“But what I tend to do in those situations is sabotage myself. I may have reached that goal of achieving those 10s, but after that, I seemed to lose some of my zing,” he added.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year.