Four new 'Strictly Come Dancing' pros revealed by the BBC

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is getting four brand new, world-class professionals to help light up the ballroom.

The four dazzling new dancers hail from all over the globe, coming from South Africa, Ukraine, Poland, and the United Kingdom, and were revealed by the BBC earlier today.

The four new pros are former Dancing With The Stars Ireland pro Kai Widdrington, six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion in Italy, Nikita Kuzmin, reigning South African Latin champion Cameron Lombard, and winner of BBC1's The Greatest Dancer 2020, Jowita Przystal!

Here's what you need to know about the new professionals joining Strictly Come Dancing this year!

Kai Widdrington

(Image credit: BBC)

Kai was about to follow his father, Tommy Widdrington, into professional football, but at age 9 decided to take up dancing instead! He became the World Junior Latin-American champion at 14, made it to the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2012, and has been a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland since its first series in 2017!

Kai says joining Strictly is his biggest accomplishment to date. He said: "This is my childhood dream come true. Watching Strictly from the very first series as a young boy from Southampton and now 18 years later, to be a professional dancer on the show is the most amazing feeling and the biggest accomplishment of my career. I can’t wait to step onto the Strictly floor and experience the exciting times that lie ahead."

Nikita Kuzmin

(Image credit: BBC)

Nikita was born in Ukraine and lived there for nine years until his family moved to Italy to support his sister's dancing career. He started dancing at just four years old and became a six-time Italian Champion in Latin and Ballroom during his nine years in Italy. Last year, Nikita was also a professional on Let's Dance, Germany's version of Strictly!

Nikita can't wait to get dancing! He says: "I've always been amazed by the magic Strictly Come Dancing brings. No matter what country I have found myself living in, I’ve never missed a chance to watch it. And joining it as a professional dancer is my big chance to make some magic on the most famous dance floor. I can’t wait to give it my all!”

Cameron Lombard

(Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

Cameron has won eighteen national titles across Ballroom and Latin during his impressive dance career. He started competing aged 6 and began winning competitions within a year. In 2012, he was a finalist on South Africa's Got Talent, and represented South Africa at the World Championships in 2019.

Cameron added: "Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity. Not only is this a dream come true but a challenge I am accepting with both hands. I am excited beyond imagination and looking forward to leaving my mark on the dance floor!”

Jowita Przystal

(Image credit: Tomasz Reindl)

Jowita started ballroom dancing at the age of 12 and went on to become Polish Open Latin Champion 2014. She ended her competitive career in 2015 to join the cast of the touring dance company, Burn the Floor which she stayed with until 2019. Then, she moved to the UK, securing her place on Strictly Come Dancing 2021 by winning BBC's The Greatest Dancer in 2020 under her mentor and Strictly Champ, Oti Mabuse!

Jowita cannot wait to get started! She says: “This is my biggest dream come true. No words can describe how I feel right now. I’m still pinching myself to check if this is real but I am beyond excited to be joining the Strictly Come Dancing family and I can’t wait to give all of my heart and soul on that dance floor!”

