Frustrated Emmerdale fans want Charity to 'wake up' and work out plot twist

By Grace Morris
Emmerdale fans can't believe that Charity Dingle still hasn't worked out that her husband Mackenzie Boyd's secret.

Charity and Mack in prison in Emmerdale.
Charity Dingle is still in the dark about Mackenzie Boyd's baby bombshell in Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Unimpressed Emmerdale fans are demanding for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to "wake up" as she still hasn't worked out that her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby, despite the many warning signs.

Charity is still clueless to the fact that Mack is the secret father of Chloe's baby after their ill-fated one-night stand last year, even with Mack's obvious guilty behaviour.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, May 9), Mack was struggling to balance his marriage with Charity and a secret life with his newborn son, Reuben. But both his and Chloe's worlds soon came crashing down when Chloe was told the devastating news that there was a possibility Reuben might have a bleed on his brain.

While Chloe was reeling at the hospital, a distraught Mack was drowning his sorrows at The Woolpack as the residents discussed poorly Reuben's situation.

Mackenzie Boyd punches Dan Spencer as Charity looks on in shock

A spiralling Mackenzie Boyd lost control and thumped Dan Spencer. (Image credit: ITV)

But as Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) tried to be optimistic about Reuben's condition, a spiralling Mack was clearly getting irritated by Dan giving everyone "false hope."

"Reuben will be all right. We'll get him through this, bring him home," Dan reassured.

"Oh, please, God, God, stop with the platitudes! You don't have a clue, mate, so stop giving everyone false hope!" a drunken Mack shouted.

It wasn't long before the pair got into a fiery confrontation as Mack clapped back: "You're not doing anyone any favours by pretending everything's gonna be all right."

"It's got nothing to do with you, so why don't you shut your mouth?" Dan snapped.

However, Mack soon reached breaking point and punched Dan, leaving Charity stunned.

Fans are desperate for Charity to "wake up" and realise that Mack is the baby's dad, with Mack lashing out after the mention of Reuben serving as a clear sign that he is the father...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.

