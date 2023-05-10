Frustrated Emmerdale fans want Charity to 'wake up' and work out plot twist
Emmerdale fans can't believe that Charity Dingle still hasn't worked out that her husband Mackenzie Boyd's secret.
Unimpressed Emmerdale fans are demanding for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) to "wake up" as she still hasn't worked out that her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is the father of Chloe Harris' (Jessie Elland) baby, despite the many warning signs.
Charity is still clueless to the fact that Mack is the secret father of Chloe's baby after their ill-fated one-night stand last year, even with Mack's obvious guilty behaviour.
During last night's Emmerdale episode (Tuesday, May 9), Mack was struggling to balance his marriage with Charity and a secret life with his newborn son, Reuben. But both his and Chloe's worlds soon came crashing down when Chloe was told the devastating news that there was a possibility Reuben might have a bleed on his brain.
While Chloe was reeling at the hospital, a distraught Mack was drowning his sorrows at The Woolpack as the residents discussed poorly Reuben's situation.
But as Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) tried to be optimistic about Reuben's condition, a spiralling Mack was clearly getting irritated by Dan giving everyone "false hope."
"Reuben will be all right. We'll get him through this, bring him home," Dan reassured.
"Oh, please, God, God, stop with the platitudes! You don't have a clue, mate, so stop giving everyone false hope!" a drunken Mack shouted.
It wasn't long before the pair got into a fiery confrontation as Mack clapped back: "You're not doing anyone any favours by pretending everything's gonna be all right."
"It's got nothing to do with you, so why don't you shut your mouth?" Dan snapped.
However, Mack soon reached breaking point and punched Dan, leaving Charity stunned.
Fans are desperate for Charity to "wake up" and realise that Mack is the baby's dad, with Mack lashing out after the mention of Reuben serving as a clear sign that he is the father...
wake up Charity, Mac’s reaction screams “I’m the baby’s father “#emmerdaleMay 9, 2023
Charity wake up !! It was obvious why Mack kicked off then ! #EmmerdaleMay 9, 2023
I hate what they've done to Charity, surely Mack punching Dan who was talking about baby Reuben would be about the hundredth sign that he is the father?! They've turned her into a thicko. #EmmerdaleMay 9, 2023
Oh Charity, why haven't you worked it out yet,you're supposed to be one of the smart ones in Emmerdale #emmerdaleMay 9, 2023
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.