FuboTV adds EPIX as a premium movie option for $5.99 a month

FuboTV — a small but growing option for live streaming TV — has added the EPIX suite of channels as a premium option. The movie service costs $5.99 a month, but you can get it for just $2.99 a month if you sign up in the next 30 days.

In addition to the main EPIX channel, you'll also get EPIX 2 and EPIX Hits.

“Adding EPIX allows fuboTV to further expand our entertainment offering, providing even more value to our users,” Ben Grad, head of content strategy and acquisition for fuboTV, said in a press release. “From original series and documentaries, to an extensive library of movies; EPIX has a robust lineup that spans across a variety of genres, providing entertainment the whole family can enjoy.”

The live EPIX channels aren't all you're getting, either. You'll also have access to thousands of pieces of content on EPIX's video-on-demand in the coming weeks.

FuboTV, if you've yet to check it out, is a competitive option in the same vein as Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and Sling TV. It has three main plans: FuboTV Standard starts at $59.99 a month for 95 channels, 30 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to watch on two screens at once. (It's also one of the only streaming services to carry The Weather Channel.)

The next plan up is Fubo Family, which keeps the same FuboTV channels but increases your DVR to 500 hours and adds a third simultaneous screen. It costs $64.99 a month.

Fubo Elite, meanwhile, gets you 153 channels for $79.99 a month, 1,000 hours in the DVR, and up to five simultaneous streams.

FuboTV also has a wealth of add-on options — particularly if you're a fan of international sports. It's available on most every major streaming platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and more.