FuboTV lands Marquee Sports Network for Chicago Cubs coverage

Regional Sports Networks can be a big factor when choosing a live streaming service. And FuboTV just landed another one. Fubo will carry the Marquee Sports Network, which will bring its subscribers broadcasts of Chicago Cubs baseball games in 2021.

The regional sports network on FuboTV means that you'll be able to watch all non-nationally televised Chicago Cubs games, including pregame and postgame shows. (That said, if the games are being televised nationally, there's a pretty good chance you'll also be able to watch it on FuboTV — just now via Marquee.)

“As we kick off the hotly anticipated 2021 baseball season, fuboTV is thrilled to bring consumers Marquee Sports Network’s extensive coverage of the Chicago Cubs,” said fuboTV’s SVP, Content Strategy and Acquisition, Ben Grad. “The addition of Marquee Sports Network to our leading sports, news and entertainment portfolio makes fuboTV a great streaming choice for Cubs fans, as well as other Chicagoans looking to cut the cord.”

The new channel will launch in the coming weeks and be available on FuboTV's basic plan. That's the good news. The bad news is you'll still have to be within the Marquee viewing area. That includes the following locations:

Chicago/Rockford

Cedar Rapids/Waterloo/Iowa City/Dubuque

Champaign/Springfield/Decatur

Davenport/Rock Island/Moline

Indianapolis

Lafayette

Louisville

Milwaukee

Peoria/Bloomington

South Bend/Elkhart

Des Moines/Ames

Fort Wayne

Madison

Sioux City

Sioux Falls

Terre Haute

Dayton

Evansvilla

Omaha (Iowa)

Ottumwa (Iowa)/Kirksville

Paducah/Cape Girardeau/Harrisburg

Quincy/Hannibal/Keokuk

Rochester/Mason City/Austin

“We’re excited to add Marquee Sports Network and their coverage of the Chicago Cubs to fuboTV,” said fuboTV’s Co-founder and CEO David Gandler. “Our Fubo Gaming subsidiary is headquartered in Chicago, and the midwest market, particularly Indiana and Iowa where we recently closed market access agreements, will be a key cluster for our gaming strategy in the future.”

FuboTV remains the leading streaming service for sports fans in the United States, with all the major channels you'd expect — like ESPN, Fox Sports and CBS Sports — as well as a number of premium add-ons that you can't find anywhere else.

FuboTV starts at $64.99 a month for more than 90 channels, 500 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to watch on as many as three devices at once. For $79.99 a month you can get 153 channels, Fubo Extra, 1,000 hours of the cloud-based DVR, and up to five streams at a time.

FuboTV is available on all major streaming platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Google TV, gaming consoles, and on the web.