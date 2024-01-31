How to watch Fubo with Fire TV

If you own entertainment tech from Amazon, you probably have access to Fire TV, with everything from Fire TV Sticks, Fire TV Cubes, Fire OS-enabled Smart TVs and more all giving you access to the Amazon-created smart TV operating system.

As one of the world’s popular video streaming platforms (with over 150 million Fire TV devices sold) it boasts a staggering 15,000 apps...and that’s just the free ones.

Among these popular free and subscription channels are Prime Video (obviously), Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus and so many more. Access to certain channels relies on territories but most are widely available on an international stage.

But what about getting access to Fubo on your Fire TV device? Fubo, formerly known as FuboTV, is one of the biggest live TV streaming services in the US and it lets you stream from hundreds of cable channels over the internet (here's our guide to which packages offer which channels).

Make sure you read below to find out how to watch all the latest basketball, football, baseball and much more on this platform...

What is Fubo?

Even if you only dip your toes into the world of sports, chances are you will have heard of the incredibly popular Fubo. Essentially priding itself as the go to for anything sports-related, it is currently one of the US’ biggest sports live TV streaming services. From the mainstream – your basketball and baseball – to the more niche sports, this is one service you want in your arsenal.

It's also now evolved past the ‘just for sports fans’ label. With channels like TCM, Max, ABC, BBC and the Disney Channel – to name just a few – you are truly spoilt for premium content outside the world of sports. And with four specific plans tailored to your needs, you can find the price and content that works for you...

Fubo Pro, Fubo Elite, Fubo Ultimate and Fubo Latino: these are your choices when it comes to plans. Beginning at $33 per month and ending at $94.99 and with a range of 50 to nearly 300 channels, there’s a package for everyone. Find out more when it comes to picking out the best Fubo plan for you here.

How to watch Fubo with Fire TV

Thankfully combining these two content providers – watching Fubo with Fire TV – is relatively straightforward.

First step is to ensure you’re signed in to Amazon on your Fire TV device and go to your search bar. Type in ‘Fubo’ and click on the Fubo app page in the search results (it should be the first one that comes up!)

Once you’ve selected ‘Get App’ you should receive a notification telling you that Fubo is downloading to your Fire TV device. Once its downloaded you will then be prompted to either Start Free Trial (7 days free. No commitment. Cancel anytime) or Sign In if you have a pre-existing account.

Now you’ve successfully downloaded Fubo on Fire TV the only question you should have – if you’ve done it right! – is what will I watch first?