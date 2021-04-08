FuboTV will stream the South American Football Confederation World Cup qualifiers

More good news for anyone who likes to watch World Cup qualifying matches. North American games are on Paramount+, and today FuboTV announced that it will stream the South American Football Confederation's qualifying games for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but it'll cover the remaining 70 matches, scheduled to begin in June and continue into early 2022. FuboTV also will have license to replay the games, and all matches will have English and Spanish commentary.

In addition. FuboTV also will produce original programming throughout the qualifiers, including pre-game, halftime and post-match shows.

“Our mission is to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “By offering the best of South American soccer in advance of Qatar 2022, we are further differentiating fuboTV’s sports-first content portfolio enabling us to engage with more consumers than ever before.”

The qualifying schedule has yet to be set.

FuboTV is the smaller of the live streaming services in the United States, with some 547,880 paid subscribers at the end of 2020. (That's not too far behind AT&T TV, though.) FuboTV's plans start at $64.99 a month and include some 95 channels, 500 hours of DVR, and the ability to watch on three devices at a time. For $79.99 a month you can get 153 channels, 1,000 hours of DVR, and the ability to watch on up to five devices at once.

FuboTV also has a strong lineup of premium add-ons that bolster its sports coverage even further, following leagues and sports that you simply can't find anywhere else in the United States.