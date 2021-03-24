How to watch U.S. soccer and the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers

Christian Pulisic and the U.S. Men's National Team won't play until the third round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers are upon us. And for those of us in the United States, there's one place to watch them — Paramount+.

The first games kick off March 24. There are three rounds of qualifying in all, and the top five teams in Concacaf region — that awkwardly stands for Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football — don't have to play until the final round. And that means that you won't see the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico, Jamaica or Honduras until that final round.

But that doesn't mean there's now football to be watched. There are 16 games through March 30, all on Paramount+.

“We’re excited to make Paramount+ the home of Concacaf Men’s World Cup Qualifiers and look forward to bringing these intense and competitive national team competitions to fans,” said Jeffrey Gerttula, Executive Vice President and General Manager, CBS Sports Digital. “With the addition of these qualifiers, Paramount+ will be the destination for a diverse and passionate fanbase eager to cheer for their national teams on the road to the FIFA World Cup.”

The initial two rounds see the teams drawn into six groups of five. They then play single round-robin matches (two home and two away). The group winners advance to the next round. Round 2 sees those group winners play in a two-legged home-and-away series. Whoever scores the most goals over two games advances to play the top five teams in the final round.

Round 3 will see another home-and-away series, with matches played later this year.

The Qatar World Cup is scheduled for Nov. 21-Dec. 18, 2022.

Here's the full slate of first-round Concacaf games:

March 24: Dominican Republic vs. Dominica, 7:05 p.m.

March 24: Guatemala vs. Cuba, 8:05 p.m.

March 25: Haiti vs. Belize, 5 p.m.

March 25: Curaçao vs. St. Vincent & the Grenadines, 6:05 p.m.

March 25: Trinidad & Tobago vs. Guyana, 7:05 p.m.

March 25: Panama vs. Barbados, 7:55 p.m.

March 25: El Salvador vs. Grenada, 10:25 p.m.

March 27: Turks & Caicos Islands vs. Nicaragua, 4:35 p.m.

March 27: British Virgin Islands vs. Guatemala, 6:05 p.m.

March 27: Anguilla vs. Dominican Republic, 6:05 p.m.

March 27: Aruba vs. Suriname, 8:05 p.m.

March 28: Dominica vs. Panama, 4:05 p.m.

March 28: Cayman Islands vs. Canada, 4:05 p.m.

March 28: Puerto Rico vs. Trinidad & Tobago, 5:05 p.m.

March 28: Montserrat vs. El Salvador, 6:05 p.m

March 30: Barbados vs. Anguilla, 7:35 p.m.

Paramount+ is the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access. The Paramount Plus price is $5.99 a month if you don't mind advertising with the on-demand content, or $9.99 a month if you want to get rid of the advertising. (In June, the $5.99-a-month plan will give way to a $4.99-a-month plan that doesn't include a live stream of your local CBS affiliate.)

Soccer isn't the only live sport on Paramount Plus. You'll also be able to watch regional NFL games, as well as the Champions League and other football. Paramount+ also is home to a host of new original series, some of which already have found their way onto our list of the best shows on Paramount+. (And that includes the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe.)

Paramount Plus also is full of the best movies, including the bulk of the Star Trek universe, Mission: Impossible series, and more.