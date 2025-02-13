General Hospital spoilers: Alexis busts Carly and Nina?

General Hospital may soon see a war of grandmothers, and if that proves to be the case, you can once again blame Drew (Cameron Mathison). The character has done a slew of unsavory things in recent memory, so being at the center of drama isn’t surprising.

Backing up just a bit, in the General Hospital episode airing February 10, Carly (Laura Wright) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) agreed to put their differences aside for the sake of their shared grandchildren. Both women realize that Drew is a menace and don’t want him anywhere near Wiley (Viron Weaver) and Amelia (Sequoia & Serenity Mork Macko). Furthermore, they want Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to be able to work on an amicable co-parenting relationship without any interference from the congressman.

Now despite Nina likely holding the key that breaks up Drew and Willow for good, she refuses to tell her daughter that she too slept with Drew. Nina is afraid the truth would destroy her own relationship her. So instead, Nina proposed to Carly that they work to prevent Drew and Nina from moving in together. Carly even got Tracy (Jane Elliot) to agree to back off and not further antagonize Drew for the time being.

Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Speaking of Tracy and Drew, it’s worth noting that in the General Hospital episode that aired on February 12, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) asked Tracy not to continue making Willow feel like a town pariah out of fear Drew would take Willow, and more importantly Scout (Cosette Abinante), to D.C. If Drew moves them to the nation’s capital, Alexis fears she won’t see her granddaughter.

We bring up Alexis because if she learns of Carly and Nina’s plotting, she’d likely want to put a stop to it, again not wanting to risk Scout leaving Port Charles. Of course, Carly and Nina aren’t as concerned about Scout when their own grandchildren are subjected to Drew’s presence. So if Alexis tries to butt into Carly and Nina’s business, the latter two may be willing to put up a fight. And considering neither Carly nor Nina have the best relationship with Alexis, you better believe those discussions could get a bit heated, which could make for some great soapy drama.

Cynthia Watros and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

However, how would Alexis even get a hint of what Carly and Nina are up to? Is it possible that the lawyer overhears the two women talking? Or could Drew himself learn what the pair is up to and inform Alexis, providing her with an explanation of why he wants to leave Port Charles? If the latter occurs, Alexis could assure him that she’ll take care of Carly and Nina provided he agrees to stay in town.

While this is all largely a theory, we can’t help but be intrigued by the thought of Alexis, Carly and Nina clashing. Especially, if you add the layer of Carly learning Nina used to sleep with Drew. Talk about fireworks.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors