General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Brennan plot to bring down John Cates?

Now that the cat is out of the bag on General Hospital since Sam (Kelly Monaco) let Carly (Laura Wright) listen to proof that she’s the reason Jason (Steve Burton) has been away from Port Charles for two-plus years, fans can anticipate the Metro Court owner to go into full Carly-mode.

Longtime viewers of the soap know that Carly has a habit of making things worse when she tries to "fix" a problem. While she may mean well in her efforts to help loved ones or prevent a disaster from happening, she has a knack for making things even more complicated.

With Carly finding out in the General Hospital episode airing on June 21 that the FBI has evidence of her confessing to being the head of the Corinthos Organization back when Sonny (Maurice Benard) was presumed dead, she knows she can potentially face prison time if the recording was presented in a courtroom. Arguably more important to Carly is the fact that she feels guilty that Jason made such a sacrifice for her to keep from being arrested. Between being blackmailed by the FBI and buying her back her half of the Metro Court, she feels an overwhelming sense of gratitude to her bestie and wants to help him out of this predicament with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and the FBI.

Having said all of that, in the preview for the episodes airing during the week of June 24, Carly again visits Brennan (Charles Mesure) in prison. Considering not too long ago, he warned her to stay away from him, we think she is about to turn to him for help in dealing with John. Take a look at the clip below.

Should Carly want Brennan’s help, the immediate question that arises is to do what? There’s a chance that Carly could hope to use Brennan’s fondness of her to her advantage and charm her way into getting more information about Pikeman. She may figure if she can get just the right amount of intel and pass it along to Jason to give to John, then the FBI agent will let Jason and Carly walk away from this whole scenario free and clear of prison.

However, since we are talking about Carly here, she may not be interested in gathering information on Pikeman, but rather offer Brennan the chance of working together to discredit John. After all, if Brennan helps Carly, it’s likely to get the FBI to back off their Pikeman takedown efforts momentarily if John is made to look like an incompetent or corrupt agent.

If Carly were to go this route, we can imagine a scenario in which she attempts to flirt with John and tries to make it seem like she’s interested in him romantically. Should he fall for her flirting and she’s able to get him in a compromising position, that would automatically weaken any case he’s built against her as he would find himself in a conflict of interest dilemma.

Laura Wright and Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

She could also take things a different route and work with Brennan to frame John as the head of Pikeman. Now that would take a lot of plotting and scheming, but it could work under the right circumstances.

When John tries to explain to his bosses that it makes no sense that he’d be the head of Pikeman and then force Jason to be his informant to help bring down the crime organization, Carly and Brennan could make it look like John as Pikeman just wanted Jason out of the way so he could take aim at Sonny. If John is believed to be Pikeman, then Brennan would likely be looking at a release from prison.

With either one of these plans, there’s still the issue of the recording the FBI has of Carly. Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) was unable to delete the file. As a WSB agent, Brennan probably has connections within the FBI, so we don’t think it would be a problem for him to make the audio disappear.

While our theories here are just that, we feel Carly is about to make a mess in Port Charles.