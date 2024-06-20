General Hospital spoilers: Carly and Sam's feud erupts, and Dante agrees with Carly?

For years now on General Hospital, Carly (Laura Wright) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have been at peace and even friends. They’ve confided in one another, provided support for each other and have developed quite the bond. Their friendship is a far cry from what their dynamic used to be when Sam first arrived in Port Charles involved with Sonny (Maurice Benard) and subsequently paired in her whirlwind romance with Jason (Steve Burton).

However, in the General Hospital episode airing on June 18, their friendship seemed to be on fire with no water in sight to put it out. When Sam approached Carly at the Metro Court pool to ask her to get Jason to stay away from Danny (Asher Antonyzyn), things went left quickly.

Sam insisted that Jason’s lifestyle is a danger for their teenage son, and pleaded with Carly to understand her perspective as a mother. Carly may be a mother, but she’s also Jason’s best friend and refused to hurt him by asking him to stay away from his own son. She also emphasized that it would be unfair for Sam to keep Danny away from his father when the teen adores him.

Kelly Monaco and Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Sam continued to plead with Carly, and the Metro Court owner wasn’t having any of it. Things got incredibly heated when Sam mentioned she didn’t want Danny to wind up like Morgan (Bryan Craig). That was a low blow and we’re still surprised Sam went there.

Carly showed restraint, but also raised an interesting counterpoint. She theorized that Sam’s desire to keep Jason away from their son has less to do with her concern about danger and more about Sam’s push to punish Jason for being gone and not "dedicating his life" to her and changing his lifestyle. Carly further points out that Sam knew who Jason was before they got together and before she persuaded him to have a baby with her. Catch some of their exchange below.

With all that being said, their conversation ended on a sour note and we can picture things between the two getting even worse. Sam is actively working with Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to figure out what John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and the FBI are holding over Jason’s head.

We think it’s only a matter of time before Sam finds out that Jason has spent years away from Port Charles protecting Carly, and when she does, we think Sam is going to hit the roof. Sam put up with Jason prioritizing Carly in their marriage for years, but she’ll probably explode to find out he "prioritized" Carly over his sons.

After ripping into Jason, Sam may attempt to vent to Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) hoping for a sympathetic ear. While he could understand her concern for Danny, there’s a chance he’ll argue Carly is right about it being a bad idea to try and keep Danny and Jason apart. After all, Dante and most of his siblings are the products of Sonny, who is the biggest kingpin in town.

Dominic Zamprogna and Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Dante could also suggest that Sam pushing Danny and Jason apart will only backfire and cause Danny to resent her. Danny has already found his mom’s feelings toward Jason problematic, so there’s a good chance he will grow to dislike her as long as she keeps down this path.

Lastly, we’d be remiss if we didn’t throw out our hunch that Dante also becomes suspicious of Sam’s motive. Will he think Sam is still in love with Jason and is really angry that he always puts Carly first and not her? Not for nothing, we think Jason is the love of Sam’s life, so Dante could have a point.