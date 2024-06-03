General Hospital spoilers: Carly blasts Sonny but later defends him?

The tension in Port Charles these days has reached a fever pitch, as General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to alienate nearly everyone he’s grown to love and trust thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) actively sabotaging the kingpin’s mental health.

Sonny’s volatile reactions have become so bad and erratic, that he beats up Dex (Evan Hofer) at a wedding reception, in public, and in full view of Kristina (Kate Mansi). During the same incident in question, he also hurled murderous threats at Dex and Jason (Steve Burton).

Speaking of Jason, Sonny has pretty much loathed his return. Prior to Jason disappearing and reluctantly becoming an FBI informant, the two men were business partners and friends, and Jason was Sonny’s most trusted advisor. Now, Sonny can’t stand the sight of him. In fact, during the week of May 27, Sonny issued his latest warning that Jason better stay out of his way or else. Jason is pretty adamant he’s not going anywhere and that he is not Sonny’s enemy, but the Corinthos patriarch refuses to listen.

Then in the General Hospital episode airing on May 31, Jason finds himself in the middle of an ambush at the coffee warehouse. Shooters pin him down with gunfire leaving Jason to defend himself from facing death. Given the following preview, it’s clear Jason survives the ordeal, and all eyes are on Sonny as the number one suspect.

Considering the threats Sonny has made against Jason’s life, it’s not a shocker people accuse him of being behind Stone Cold’s assassination attempt. However, even with Sonny thinking irrationally lately, we don’t believe he would order a hit on Jason of this magnitude. Sonny likely knows killing Jason would completely burn bridges with Carly, Michael (Chad Duell), Sam (Kelly Monaco) and a host of other people in town. Plus, Sonny would have to assume people would be looking at him if he made such a move.

With that being said, Sonny may try to profess his innocence. But will anyone listen? Perhaps.

We have no doubt that when Carly finds out someone tried to kill Jason, she will be livid with Sonny and rip him to shreds. However, it’s not hard to imagine Sonny promising her that he had nothing to do with it. While she probably wouldn’t believe him at first, she may start to have second thoughts if he puts forth a convincing argument.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Now if we had to guess, Sonny actually is not guilty here. Valentin has said several times he plans to eliminate Jason and frame Sonny for it, so there’s a good chance this failed murder attempt is Valentin’s handy work. However, Sonny may have a hard time proving that so he’ll need some assistance. Will he get help from Carly?

So yes, outside of her kids and grandchildren, Carly loves no one more than Jason (and there’s an argument that she loves Jason more than anyone). Her loyalty is to her best friend who’s stuck by her side time and time again. However, she knows Sonny and has been married to him more times than we care to count. She may realize that he’s innocent and could even deduce that Jason’s attack was Pikeman-related. Since she’s unaware of Valentin’s involvement in the organization, she may shift the blame to Brennan (Charles Mesure), who was arrested for his association with the group.

The one thing we know for sure is Sonny is in trouble and in need of a rescue. So will Carly step up to the plate or will a family intervention be on the horizon?

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.