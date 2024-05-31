General Hospital spoilers: Sonny’s family gearing up for an intervention? Will they force him to get help?

For months now on General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) has been spiraling out of control due to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) tampering with his bipolar medication.

Unfortunately, while his loved ones know his behavior is erratic these days and he’s almost a shell of the man they’ve come to love and appreciate, no one has pieced together that Sonny is struggling with his mental health. Not even Carly (Laura Wright) has fully caught on, and out of everyone in Port Charles, she has the most experience aiding Sonny when he’s not able to manage his bipolar disorder.

With that being said, after Sonny’s attack on Dex (Evan Hofer), the kingpin’s growing reliance on Ava (Maura West) and his insistence that he can’t trust anyone, it looks like his loved ones have had enough. That’s why we think an intervention may soon be in Sonny’s future, as his family makes a last-ditch effort to save him from himself.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

Now, given the Corinthos patriarch really only trusts Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and Kristina (Kate Mansi) these days, if an intervention is going to happen, they’d probably have to spearhead the event.

We can imagine the duo making the rounds to Michael (Chad Duell), Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly to get them on board with the plan. Then, Dante and Kristina summon Sonny somewhere under a false pretense to meet. Sonny would probably be furious if he’s confronted, and may even feel betrayed by Dante and Kristina. However, after some heartfelt pleas, is it possible that he could internalize their words and seek help? Sure, it is.

But if Dante and Kristina do have an intervention on their mind, they’d also need to deal with an Ava-sized threat. Ava has gotten pretty good at isolating Sonny these days and encouraging him to give into his worse impulses. She could stumble across a close family meeting and voice her opinion that Sonny doesn’t need any help, encouraging him to reject the notion altogether. If that happens, Ava better hope Carly doesn’t rip into her.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu .