General Hospital spoilers: Drew rips into Michael for Jason deception?

We won’t pretend that General Hospital’s Drew (Cameron Mathison) hasn’t had a rough go of it over the last few months. Not only was he thrown in prison for insider trading thanks to Nina (Cynthia Watros), although he went to spare Carly (Laura Wright), but Drew was also brutally stabbed while in lockup.

Then upon his release, he eventually finds out that the person who called the authorities on him and Carly was Nina, and that Michael (Chad Duell) knew that information and held it as a closely guarded secret. Drew was devastated to learn that his nephew/business partner/friend could hide such a bombshell from him. Although Drew and Michael were able to eventually make amends, they did so with the understanding that Michael would be more forthcoming moving forward. Enter Jason (Steve Burton).

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Jason’s reemergence from the dead is sending shockwaves throughout Port Charles, and one of the first major impacts he’s had since being back is destroying Drew and Carly’s relationship.

When it became clear to Drew that Carly’s loyalties will always lie with Jason, and that the love Drew and Carly share is phenomenal but can’t compare to the love between his brother and Carly, Drew broke things off with the Bobbie’s owner. Considering Carly didn’t put up much of a fight for Drew not to leave, we’d say he made the right decision.

Shortly after breaking up, Drew heads to see Michael and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) to share the news. However, upon arriving at their home, he only finds Willow as Michael is in the Quatermaine Boathouse helping an injured Jason who had been shot in the Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) incident on the pier.

Michael would later see Drew and pretend as if he hadn’t just been hanging out with Jason, who is wanted by the police. So far, Michael has not shared with Drew that he’s seen Jason, has helped him and knows where he currently resides. Given how Drew reacted the last time Michael lied to him and the growing rivalry that’s developing between the twin brothers, we imagine Michael’s latest "deception" will infuriate Drew.

Katelyn MacMullen and Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Not only could Drew become enraged to hear that his nephew has been aiding and abetting a fugitive, but Drew may also be upset to think that while he was pouring his heart out about ending things with Carly, Michael and Willow were hiding the cause for breakup only a few hundred feet away.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Drew could also see Michael’s choices as reminiscent of his mother. When it comes down to a choice between Jason and Drew, mother and son will always pick Jason. Naturally, Drew may grow tired of playing second fiddle to his brother and tired of his nephew’s unwillingness to be completely honest.

So where does that leave Drew? If we had to guess, he may attempt to sever his business ties with Michael at Aurora for good, citing he can’t trust Michael. Drew may also put some space between him and Michael on a personal level, needing time to figure out where he fits in people’s lives now that Jason is back in the picture.

If we’re right about our predictions, then we have to start to wonder if Drew’s time in town is winding down. Might he seek to build a life away from Port Charles and out of his brother’s shadow?