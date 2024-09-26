General Hospital spoilers: Michael and Ned partner to run ELQ together?

Secrets on the General Hospital canvas usually don’t remain that for long, and Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) are sitting on a pretty big one.

Of course, we’re referring to the fact that the two continue to find themselves in forbidden moments of romance behind Michael’s (Chad Duell) back. Their growing treachery is bound to be revealed soon to Michael, and when he finds out his uncle and wife have feelings for each other, a vengeful Michael is bound to make a return.

The notion of Michael seeking out revenge should make Drew and Willow incredibly nervous. In the past when Michael felt wronged, he took custody of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) daughter and even tried to send him to prison. If Michael was willing to do that to his own father, there’s no telling the lengths he’ll go to get payback for a broken heart.

We’ve long suspected that Michael likely will tank Drew’s political ambitions, attempt to sue Willow for primary custody of their kids and attempt to destroy her growing relationship with Nina (Cynthia Watros). However, what if Michael seeks to also take his business savoy elsewhere?

Katelyn MacMullen and Cameron Mathison, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Recently, Drew asked Curtis (Donnell Turner) to be the acting CEO of Aurora as the Quartermaine continues to pursue his political ambitions. The news shocked Michael, as it was a bit of a slight to be overlooked for the temporary position. After all, besides Drew, Michael is the most senior person at the company, so the decision didn’t make the most sense. Michael never thought he had a reason not to trust Drew, but perhaps he may start to feel otherwise. And again, Michael doesn’t even know about Willow and Drew sneaking around yet.

Fueling the fire of Michael’s growing suspicion of Drew is Michael’s good ole cousin Ned (Wally Kurth). In the following preview clip, Ned gives Michael a warning about Drew, causing Michael to raise an eyebrow.

Now a few episodes prior, Ned and Michael were arguing over Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and his involvement in the company. With the Cassadine in the wind, Michael was worried that Valentin might try to sell his ELQ shares to another person outside of the Quartermaine family. Ned emphasized he had a handle on things, which somehow ended in the two men having words. Michael and Drew later had a conversation about Drew’s desire for him and Michael to find a way to cut Valentin out of ELQ altogether and take back over the family business.

We can’t help but wonder if Michael will start to see the value in teaming up with Ned at ELQ. The two have experience running the company and aside from Tracy (Jane Elliot), the duo probably care most about its success. If they can get past their pride and Ned can move on from the fact that Sonny is Michael’s adoptive father, they’d probably make great co-CEOs or CEO and chairman. Plus, if Michael comes to learn of his wife's affair with Drew, Michael would have extra motivation to leave Aurora. Could Michael also work with Ned to limit Drew's power at ELQ?