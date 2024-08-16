General Hospital spoilers: week of August 19-23

It's going to be another exciting week on General Hospital as the dog days of summer arrive in Port Charles. If you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 19-23.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19

"Laura is in for a shock. Dante gets alarming news. Jason confronts Anna. John goads Sonny. Alexis springs to action."

Tuesday, August 20

"Sonny makes a promise to Kristina. Kevin and Laura strategize. John loses his cool. Dante opens up to Sam. Nina and Ava have an honest talk."

Wednesday, August 21

"Trina challenges Ava. Alexis tries to keep the peace. Molly makes a shocking discovery. Sonny shares a theory with Jason. Anna issues a warning."

Thursday, August 22

"Molly receives much-needed support. Sonny makes an offer to Ava. Josslyn and Trina try to resolve their differences. Kristina goes too far. Maxie questions Natalia."

Friday, August 23

"Laura and Elizbeth commiserate. Dante confides in Chase. Lois is rattled. Molly makes a vow. Sam is taken aback."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of August 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 12: "Blaze receives a tempting offer. Willow makes a life-altering decision. Nina confides in Maxie. Carly gets a big surprise. Anna makes a realization."

Tuesday, August 13: "Sonny confides in Jason. Kristina makes a bittersweet decision. Carly warns Ava. Tracy gives Violet a history lesson. John details his new plan."

Wednesday, August 14: "Sasha takes Michael’s advice to heart. Cody learns from Tracy. Josslyn opens up to Gio. Willow makes a confession. Sonny makes an offer."

Thursday, August 15: "Maxie is alarmed. Michael issues an unexpected invitation. Cody attempts a rescue. Felicia gives Mac a piece of her mind. Jason updates Sonny."

Friday, August 16: "Jason hits paydirt. Laura gets a distressing call. John makes a shocking arrest. Molly and TJ face a heartbreaking choice. Sonny makes a promise to Kristina."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.