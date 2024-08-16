Days of Our Lives spoilers: week of August 19-23

Things are heating up in Salem. If you want to look ahead or if you need to look back at last week's Days of Our Lives episodes, we've got you covered with the Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of August 19-23.

Here are your Days of our Lives spoilers for the week of August 19, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 19

"With Jack by her side, Jennifer anxiously waits to see her daughter. Gabi excoriates Ava and Stefan. Melinda confronts Connie. Abigail struggles to cope with the truth regarding her identity."

Tuesday, August 20

"Leo and Hattie continue to miscommunicate. Justin presents Alex with the papers annulling his marriage to Theresa. Johnny and Chanel discuss their future. Abe and Johnny search for a star-crossed couple."

Wednesday, August 21

"Brady worries he may have committed a crime. Johnny and Abe ask Chanel and Alex to audition for Body & Soul. Jada closes in on a suspect in the hit and run. Sarah has Xander and Maggie by her side as she try to stay positive."

Thursday, August 22

"Stefan makes an impassioned plea to Gabi. EJ introduces himself to Abigail. Chad opens up to Julie about his latest complications in life. Connie wants to eliminate Melinda."

Friday, August 23

"Sophia makes a play for Tate. Xander confronts Jada about Sarah’s case. Chad’s pumped when Abigail remembers something. Brady and Fiona has reason to commiserate."

And in case you missed last week's episodes or need a refresher, here's what happened on Days of our Lives during the week of August 12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 12

"Leo bonds with Hattie, who he mistakes for Marlena. Kate vents to Roman about Body & Soul. Ava and Stefan decide that it’s time for them to leave their feelings of guilt in the past. Bonnie shares a bond with Johnny."

Tuesday, August 13

"Fiona and Brady submit to their demons. Tate and Holly decide to make the most of their time together. Xander and Sarah continue their celebration as newlyweds. Chad tries to jog the mystery woman’s memories."

Wednesday, August 14

"DNA results reveal the mystery woman’s identity. Fiona forces Brady to flee the scene of a crime. Xander goes looking for Sarah. Leo believes that Marlena is suffering from a split personality."

Thursday, August 15

"Brady tries to recall the night before with Fiona. Jada fills in Paulina on the state of a new investigation. Marlena gets a visit from Rachel and Kristen."

Friday, August 16

"Jennifer (Cady McClain) arrives in Salem to get answers. Gabi gets tough with Kristen. Chad sets Stefan straight about a few things. Melinda reveals to Ava that Connie is a fraud."

New episodes of Days of our Lives stream every weekday on Peacock.