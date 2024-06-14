General Hospital spoilers: week of June 17-21

It's going to be an exciting week on General Hospital. If you want to see what's coming up in Port Charles, or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 10-14.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of June 17, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 17

"Carly is suspicious. Drew makes an announcement. Nina gets a thrilling invitation. Alexis confronts Finn. Cody gets food for thought."

Tuesday, June 18

"Anna accepts an invitation. John throws Jason for a loop. Cody and Sasha get closer. Scott confers with Lucy. Sam makes a request of Carly."

Wednesday, June 19

"Mac Scorpio returns! Cody confides in Tracy. Stella encourages Chase. Alexis gets big news. Natalia and Sonny bond. Brook Lynn ponders her options."

Thursday, June 20

"Carly warns Jason. Sam is livid. Finn lashes out. Nina confides in Maxie. Gio learns more about Trina."

Friday, June 21

"Jason faces a big decision. Carly makes a shocking realization. Maxie and Spinelli are concerned. Sam is on the warpath. Tracy fields an emergency."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of June 10, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, June 10: "Elizabeth is left reeling. Willow opens up to Michael. Nina has a change of heart. Drew shares his news with Curtis. Tracy offers wise counsel."

Tuesday, June 11: "Sonny bears gifts for Kristina. Alexis advises Laura. TJ is outraged. Sasha challenges Cody. Carly’s hopes are dashed."

Wednesday, June 12: "Curtis wants answers. Trina confronts Laura. Alexis and Diane wonder what the future holds for Heather. Stella confides in Tracy. Kristina and Blaze ponder their options."

Thursday, June 13: "Kristina seeks Alexis’s advice. Elizabeth and Chase voice their concerns. Finn is determined. Gio pitches an idea."

Friday, June 14: "Carly is suspicious. Nina gets a thrilling invitation. Cody gets food for thought. Anna accepts an offer from Valentin. John gives Jason a shocking task."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.