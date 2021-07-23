Get six months of Apple TV+ for free for a limited time if you own a PS5

Ted Lasso is one of the best shows you can watch on Apple TV+ right now.

Anyone who owns a PS5 can get Apple TV+ access for six months for free between now and July 22, 2022!

Sony made this announcement from the official PlayStation Twitter account. It revealed that starting this week, anyone who has successfully managed to track down a PS5 (either version of the device) so far will be able to watch Apple TV absolutely free for six months.

To be eligible for the offer, you need an Apple ID an account for the PlayStation Network, as you need to redeem it through your console.

You can find a full list of participating countries at the end of this article.

If you have an existing free trial for the subscription service, or you're already an Apple TV subscriber, you can still take advantage of this offer. However, if you signed up through a TV-based deal such as Apple One, you won't be able to benefit from this new promotion.

This offer comes just in time for the return of Apple's beloved comedy exclusive, Ted Lasso for its second season. We thought the first episode of season 2 definitely lived up to the hype.

As well as Ted Lasso, anyone who redeems this offer can enjoy a solid roster of original Apple TV+ exclusives including Mythic Quest, Dickinson, For All Mankind, and Schmigadoon! With six months' free access, you can also look forward to watching new shows such as Invasion, Foundation, and The Problem with Jon Stewart, too!

How to watch Apple TV+ on PS5

Find the Apple TV from your PS5's search bar, or find it under "All apps" in the Media tab.

Download and open the Apple TV app and follow the on-screen instructions.

Sign in with your Apple ID, or create one if you do not have one.

Enjoy six months free, unlimited access to Apple TV+!

