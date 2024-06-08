Ghostbusters is officially 40 years old— celebrate by watching the franchise on TV

Saying Ghostbusters is a beloved pop-cultural franchise would be an understatement. In the three decades since the original Ivan Reitman-directed Ghostbusters movie premiered on June 8, 1984—with an all-star comedic cast that includes Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis, among others—the supernatural franchise has spawned sequels and reboots (including 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife and 2024's Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) as well as countless video games, comic books, haunted attractions and more.

And now the fan-favorite fantastical comedy—which follows a team of eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City and have to save the world from utter destruction after stumbling upon a spooky gateway to another dimension—is turning 40 years old this weekend and to celebrate, you can tune into not only the original flicks but also the more recent remakes on TV tonight and tomorrow.

On Saturday, June 8, Syfy is airing the 1984 Ghostbusters from 7:05pm to 9:30pm Eastern Time, followed directly by its sequel, 1989's Ghostbusters II, until 11:55pm ET. Like the original film, the sequel also features Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis and the rest of the O.G. gang who reunite when a new paranormal threat emerges (a mass of supernatural slime that amassed from the negative emotions of New Yorkers) in New York City.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was directed by Ivan Reitman's son Jason Reitman, is a direct sequel to the 1989 film, with several of the original actors reprising their beloved characters and joining new castmates like Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd. You can see that film airing on TV on Sunday, June 9 from 8pm to 10:30pm Eastern Time on FX, with a repeat screening following directly after.

Both Syfy and FX channels are included in most cable TV packages—in order to tune into the Ghostbusters airings this weekend, you need to have either a traditional pay-TV service or a live TV streaming service that carries the networks. In the case of the latter, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry Syfy and FX as part of their channel lineup. Happy Ghostbusters Day!