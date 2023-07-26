Giant Margot Robbie Barbie doll goes viral

The viral clip sees a giant Barbie doll similar to the opening scene from the Barbie movie stepping out in style.

A larger-than-life version of Margot Robbie's Barbie doll standing next to the world's tallest building has gone viral online.

There's no denying that the marketing efforts behind the Barbie movie have been massive (and they were definitely helped by the Barbenheimer phenomenon), and it's easily become one of the most talked-about new movies of the year.

Creative agency Eye Studio (@eyestudioae) has joined in the fun with a version of the giant Barbie doll from the new movie's hilarious 2001: A Space Odyssey spoof intro.

In their viral 12-second clip, a giant Barbie doll pushes her way out of her classic hot pink toy box and steps out to strike a pose next to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Eye Studio captioned the video with: "Hi Barbie, are you looking for Ken?"

The giant Barbie is wearing an outfit similar to the one Barbie wore when the doll debuted back in 1959, the same one Margot Robbie sported in the opening scene of Greta Gerwig's new summer comedy. Check it out below:

Speaking to The National, Eye Studio's creative director Juhi Rupani shared how they've been totally shocked by the response to their video.

"I've never seen anything like it", she said. "We are a boutique social media agency in Dubai and we've never, ever seen this kind of reaction to any of our content."

"As a social media agency, we're always thinking about what's trending, and everyone is currently talking about Barbie. So we thought of doing something around an iconic product and putting her next to the most iconic landmark in Dubai."

The video has already been viewed millions of times since it was posted on the day the film hit US and UK theaters on July 21. Barbie isn't even released in the United Arab Emirates until August 31, something that plenty of fans pointed out in the comments on Eye Studio's video!

Barbie has definitely been a huge hit for Warner Bros. Greta Gerwig's summer comedy raked in $162 million in the US during its opening weekend, dethroning The Super Mario Bros. Movie ($146 million) as the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Impressively, this means Barbie has broken the box office record for a female director after sailing past the $103.3 million domestic opening for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and surpassing the $153 million opening of 2019's Captain Marvel, which was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Barbie is now in theaters.