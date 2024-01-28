Gladiators fans SLAM Viper as 'horrendous' — 'Get him out!'

Gladiators fans are unhappy about Viper's latest antics on the BBC show, with some viewers calling him an '80s' movie bad guy version of Wolf'.

In last night's Gladiators 2024 episode (which aired Saturday 27th January 2024) Viper broke the show's rules for a second time, hitting a contestant before the game started.

Viewers of the BBC show have mixed feelings about the Gladiator star, with some feeling so strongly about Viper's behaviour that they're calling for him to be booted off the show.

'Viper in Gladiators is horrendous, you'll never get anywhere close to being the wolf!! Get him out,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

While another said, 'Yeah Viper trying to be an 80s' movie badguy version of Wolf. Wolf at least had skills! Viper is terrible at all the events. The Gladiators are also holding back. They get humbled in Gauntlet all the time. 90s' Gladiators would be ragdolling them in everything.'

'#Gladiators time to bin #Viper. He's the weakest gladiator by a mile, and the 80's martial arts badguy theme is poor compared to 90's #Wolf. Very bad immitation. At least Wolf had skills as a gladiator. Viper gets beat easy at everything,' wrote another fan on X.

And another wrote, '3 episodes into BBC Gladiators, of course Viper is trying to be the heel but he's a poor imitation of Wolf. To me none of the Gladiators really stand out charisma wise, the Giant could easily be a heel/villain based on size. Also the chemistry seems oddly absent for the Walshes.'

But not everyone condemned Viper, with some fans enjoying the performance. 'I literally love the pantomime that is Viper. Catching up on Gladiators,' wrote another fan on social media.

While another said, 'Viper is hilarious in all the best ways.'

Gladiators 2024 continues on Saturday 3rd February 2024 at 5.50 pm on BBC1. After that, it will air in the same slot every Saturday.