Gladiators signs up ex-Olympic Bobsledder as FIRE!

Gladiators 2023 has added some great new additions to its professional line-up, including a former Olympic Bobsledder, forming a very mighty band of warriors as the series returns.

With Gladiators 2023 right around the corner, the BBC has been excitedly announcing the new additions, and we now know who else will be taking part alongside Fury and Steel.

News of the new gladiators was confirmed on ITV magazine show This Morning, where they revealed three more people taking part in the series.

The first confirmed name is Montell Douglas, a former Team GB Sprinter and Olympic Bobsledder, who holds the British woman's record for the fastest 100m sprint at 11.05 seconds, smashing the previous record which had stood unbeaten for 27 years.

Montell will take on the role of Fire, and she has been described as "fast, unpredictable and dangerous".

Speaking about the opportunity, Montell Douglas said: "I’m so pleased I’ve been asked to be Fire! Being a gladiator has been a secret lifelong dream of mine. As a strong and powerful woman, I’m living proof that you can achieve your dreams, no matter what age or background, if you believe and keep pushing. I’m ready to light up the competition!”

Elsewhere, former firefighter turned bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal joins the Gladiators line-up as Giant. He's 6ft 5 inches and made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders, hence the name!

Speaking about joining Gladiators, Jamie said: "I feel like everything in life has led me here. I’m honored to be part of this iconic show that I watched as a child. I’ll be bringing my GIANT stature and personality so contenders better come prepared!"

He also confirmed his participation on social media, sharing an official promotional image to his Instagram.

Finally, Matt Morsia joins as Legend. He is a Championship bronze medal-winning long and triple jumper, and silver medal-winning powerlifter who apparently loves the showmanship of competing.

He's got a lot of confidence ahead of his appearance on the show and told the BBC: "I've been training like a beast for the show but realistically I didn’t need to. I could’ve spent the last two months eating doughnuts and playing Dungeons & Dragons and I’d still be better than everyone else."

He adds: "I’m called Legend for a reason! I can only apologise for the irreparable damage I’m about to do to the contenders. Actually, that’s a lie, I’m not sorry at all. I’m actively looking forward to it."

We're yet to learn who the contenders facing off against the Gladiators are, but we can't wait to find out more over the coming weeks!

Gladiators 2023 returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.