Go behind the seasons of Season 2 of 'The Mandalorian' starting Christmas Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian was a behind-the-scenes companion piece to the first season of The Mandalorian. And today Disney has announced they will bring the show back... sort of.

The first season might have been eight episodes long, but Disney has shrunk this documentary series down into just one hour-long episode of Disney Gallery. This special episode will arrive on Disney+ on Dec. 25.

In this new installment of the documentary series, cast and crew alike will provide exclusive access to all sorts of innovations and storytelling decisions across the second season of The Mandalorian to Disney+ subscribers.

It is a bit disappointing that Disney Gallery won't return as a full companion series. However, this will no doubt mean the special will dive into only the biggest and best creative decisions from across the second season.

Here’s what the house of mouse has to say about Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian:

Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.

The Mandalorian’s second season has consistently excited fans with all sorts of twists and turns like the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett, Baby Yoda’s real name and the live-action debut of fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan. The final episode of Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Friday, Dec. 18.

If one single episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian won't satisfy your inner fan, you shouldn't have too long to wait for more Star Wars content. Disney announced a slew of Star Wars content on Disney Investor Day last week.

This included news that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will enter production in March 2021, and that the third season of the Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on Christmas Day 2021.