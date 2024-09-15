Gogglebox fans are ALL saying the same thing about new show Dating Naked

Gogglebox viewers have expressed their disapproval of a new dating show hosted by Rylan Clark.

Dating Naked, the X-rated show where singletons look for love without their kit on, shocked viewers of the racy show, which was released on Paramount+ in August.

'Remember when the double entendre on Blind Date was considered a bit raunchy? Jaysus,' wrote a Gogglebox viewer on X (formerly Twitter) concerning the nude scenes.

'I’ve just looked up from my phone. Erm.. I’m sorry what is this?' wrote another fan on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the nudity on the show.

To which another replied, 'I bet you regret looking up.'

Meanwhile, another said, 'What the f*** is this on my TV.'

There has been some backlash on social media due to the nudity on the show, but host Rylan recently stood up for it. Speaking on This Morning, the TV presenter said that Dating Naked UK is "dating, but laid bare" and that the "duty of care is like no other show."

On the breakfast show, he said, "It is Love Island without the bikinis. That's pretty much what it is. You see everything; there's no strategic placement of the cameras.

"You see absolutely everything, and all the reviews today from the same reviewers that give me five stars for my last show on BBC Two are like 'This is disgraceful'. You know 'I don't need to see this' but that's exactly what the show is and its dating laid bare."

Others have spoken out on Dating Naked on the social media platform, calling it a 'strange' idea for a show.

'Dating Naked is such a strange idea for a show," writes another. 'These dating reality shows seek to mess with people’s mental health enough as it is. I really don’t see how it’s going to end well when they are also naked 24/7.'

You can catch up with Gogglebox on All4.