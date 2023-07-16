Gogglebox fans have some strong words on THIS star's outfit - and it's not the first time

This week's episode of Celebrity Gogglebox saw some of our favourite celebs return to screens to give their thoughts on the TV highlights from the week.

The Channel 4 show returned on Friday night with the usual lineup of celebrities, as well as some new faces such as Dragon's Den judges Peter Jones and Deborah Meaden, as well as Rita Ora who appeared on the show alongside her sister.

But it was long-time famous face Ronan Kemp - and his outfit on the night - that got viewers talking.

'of all the tiny things that irate me occasionally on #Gogglebox, I think Roman wearing a Nickelback shirt might be the worst. I mean, Martin's sporting a Stones t. How dare he even on the same sofa?!?!?!' wrote one fan on Twitter.

To which another viewer replied, '*gazes at cupboard full of Nickelback shirts*'

And the original tweeter replied back, 'I can disagree with someone's taste in music & still adore them. It did make me laugh seeing Roman & Martin sitting there with Stones & Nickelback tho.'

But it's not the first time that viewers have called out Ronan's clothes on the show. With another viewer writing during a previous episode of Gogglebox, 'Curious if Roman Kemp actually knows any Slipknot songs or he's one of those who wear a band tee for 'fashion'.'

But it's not all bad news for Roman, with another writing, 'Does anyone else spend the entire episode trying to look up Roman Kemp’s shorts?'

Other fans were just keen to express how much of a great duo Ronan Kemp and son Martin are on the Channel 4 show, with another writing, 'Love Martin and Roman perfect father and son goals.'

Want to know what's next on Celebrity Gogglebox? Tune in next week to find out what the next hot topic is.

Gogglebox continues next Friday at the same time at 9 pm.