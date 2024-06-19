Grantchester gets a huge update following Tom Brittney's exit

Grantchester will be back for a 10th series it's been revealed despite Tom Brittney leaving the show during the ninth series.

ITV is yet to air Grantchester season 9, which is currently on screen in the US, and there were some doubts over the show's future following Tom Brittney's decision to leave as the Reverend Will Davenport.

The ninth series introduces Rishi Nair as the charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram and it's been revealed that his character will continue in the 10th series, which begins filming in July in England.

New team: Robson Green and Rishi Nair (Image credit: ITV)

Robson Green will reprise his role as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in the new series and has spoken of his "delight" at working with Rishi. Having previously survived the exit of James Norton as the lead character, Sidney Chambers, the makers are no doubt confident the show can continue to thrive with a new pairing.

Joining them will be regular cast members Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones, Melissa Johns, Bradley Hall, Nick Brimble and Al Weaver.

Tessa Peake-Jones returns as Mrs Chapman (Image credit: ITV)

Writer and Executive Producer Daisy Coulam says: "This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew. I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!"

Emma Kingsman-Llloyd, Executive Producer adds: "We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen."

Speaking about his departure from Grantchester, Tom Brittney previously said: "I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything.

"But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."

We will give an update when ITV finally reveals when Granchester series 9 will air. You can enjoy the first eight seasons of Grantchester on ITVX now.

