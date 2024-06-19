Grantchester gets a huge update following Tom Brittney's exit
Grantchester season 10 starts filming very soon!
Grantchester will be back for a 10th series it's been revealed despite Tom Brittney leaving the show during the ninth series.
ITV is yet to air Grantchester season 9, which is currently on screen in the US, and there were some doubts over the show's future following Tom Brittney's decision to leave as the Reverend Will Davenport.
The ninth series introduces Rishi Nair as the charismatic vicar, Alphy Kotteram and it's been revealed that his character will continue in the 10th series, which begins filming in July in England.
Robson Green will reprise his role as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating in the new series and has spoken of his "delight" at working with Rishi. Having previously survived the exit of James Norton as the lead character, Sidney Chambers, the makers are no doubt confident the show can continue to thrive with a new pairing.
Joining them will be regular cast members Kacey Ainsworth, Tessa Peake-Jones, Melissa Johns, Bradley Hall, Nick Brimble and Al Weaver.
Writer and Executive Producer Daisy Coulam says: "This show is a testament to our lovely team — the cast and crew. I'm so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!"
Emma Kingsman-Llloyd, Executive Producer adds: "We are so delighted by the audience reaction to Grantchester and appreciate that they have enjoyed so many episodes. We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy’s adventures to the screen."
Speaking about his departure from Grantchester, Tom Brittney previously said: "I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years. I got to solve crimes with my best friend and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything.
"But it's time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family."
We will give an update when ITV finally reveals when Granchester series 9 will air. You can enjoy the first eight seasons of Grantchester on ITVX now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!