Harry Potter fan spots important detail as it arrives on Netflix

Harry Potter is now available to watch in its entirety on Netflix in the UK, with the streaming giant adding all eight films to its library, and one fan has spotted a very important feature.

Netflix adding all eight Harry Potter movies marks the first time they've been available to stream together in the UK, making it the perfect binge-watch for those wanting to explore the Wizarding World once again.

There's good news, too, as the movies are fully accessible to those in the deaf and blind communities, so everyone can enjoy the beloved movies at home.

Taking to Twitter, content creator Blind Girl Adventures has highlighted that Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is available with both audio description and subtitles.

Alongside the tweet, they shared a video highlighting that the title has an "AD" symbol next to it, indicating that it is available with audio description. What to Watch has checked Netflix and can confirm all eight films have subtitles and audio descriptions available.

The Harry Potter movie series is an exciting new addition to the streaming service and has quickly made its way to the Netflix top 10, where fans of the movies are excitedly rewatching the iconic series.

