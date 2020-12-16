HBO Max is now available on PS5

HBO Max is now available on PlayStation 5. That's it. That's the tweet.

Along with it comes more than 10,000 hours of curated content. You'll get the best of HBO from over the years. You'll get the best of Turner networks, including TBS, TNT and more. You'll get the DC Universe. You'll get Studio Ghibli. And you'll get great new exclusives like The Flight Attendant and Lovecraft Country.

And you'll get it all on the most powerful gaming platform in the history of gaming platforms. (Unless, that is, you're an Xbox fan, in which case you've likely already drafted your hate mail.)

HBO Max costs $14.99 a month — same as the legacy HBO service it's all but meant to replace. (Unfortunately HBO Max no longer has a free trial.) In addition to PlayStation 5, it's also available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and the new Chromecast with Google TV. You also can watch HBO Max in a web browser. (We're still waiting on Roku to get HBO Max, however.)

And all this is even more important because we're going to see Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max at the same time it premieres in theaters. And that's just the start of things. Every Warner Bros. movie released in 2021 also will hit HBO Max at the same time as theaters. That means you'll be able to watch the latest and greatest on your PS5, without having to trek out into the wild. (HBO Max also remains availble on PS4, for those who haven't upgraded.)