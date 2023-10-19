Helen Skelton lands new Fireman Sam role as a farmer

TV star Helen Skelton has just landed a new kids' TV role; she's set to join Fireman Sam as a brand new character!

Ahead of the premiere of Fireman Sam's 15th series, showmakers Mattel Television and WildBrain have revealed that Skelton is due to voice Farmer Annie Morris, a farmer who is a causing of Penny Morris, one of the Pontypandy Rescue Team members.

Skelton said about her new role: "I'm thrilled to be a part of the Fireman Sam family and lend my voice to the spirited character of Farmer Annie Morris. This series is packed with adventures and important life lessons for kids, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

The announcement also revealed a little bit about how Annie will fit into the forthcoming series, what lessons she will pass on to young viewers at home, and some of the other new arrivals joining the show this time around.

Farmer Annie will be joined by her two boars, Luc and Karl, who will join her to help teach kids and the residents of Pontypandy all about rewilding.

A full synopsis for the new series of Fireman Sam reads: "Fireman Sam™ and the Rescue Team are back for epic rescues on land, ocean, mountain and air!

"Fire Fighter Penny’s cousin, farmer Annie Morris is coming to Pontypandy, and she doesn’t come alone! Boars Luc & Karl join her to help teach the children & residents about rewilding. But that’s not all: Pontypandy welcomes more furry friends, a seal, beavers and Miss Pawdry, Penny’s sassy cat. All are ready to cause a little bit of chaos and keep the Rescue Team very busy! The Rescue Team will have a lot of opportunities to use the upgraded Jupiter, our iconic fire truck with its brand-new look and cutting-edge technologies!

"And of course, as there’s always something happening in Pontypandy, there are plenty of adventures to look forward to. From investigating mysterious pumpkins, sea monsters, smoking potatoes to the usual wildfires, search & rescue missions and ocean-cave rescues, whatever the emergency, you can be sure that the Rescue Team of Pontypandy will always be there to save the day!"

Fireman Sam season 15 starts airing exclusively on Cartoonito from 8 am on Saturday, October 21, 2023.