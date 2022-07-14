Hit sitcom Friday Night Dinner is getting a US remake

Friday Night Dinner will be adapted for a US audience in a new Prime Video series called Dinner With The Parents with original creator Robert Popper acting as an executive producer on the series.

The series will be made up of 10 parts and is similar in format to the original Channel 4 series, but will likely differ in tone to reflect American culture and humor, rather than the dry British wit of the original sitcom.

There is a first synopsis for the series which says: "In this half-hour single-camera comedy, two brothers in their 20s who go to their mom and dad's for dinner each week, somehow get through it without actually, physically, dying of embarrassment.

"If your 54-year-old dad has ever 'dabbed' while shirtless in front of your girlfriend, or your mom won't stop bringing up that time when you had to be rushed to the pediatrician after an incident with a shampoo bottle, which is why your brother still calls you 'Pert Plus', you will relate to this show. If not, must be nice!"

Dinner With the Parents follows three previous attempts to remake Friday Night Dinner in the US. NBC made a pilot in 2011 starring Tony Shalhoub, and CBS developed versions in 2014 and 2016, so it looks like this version will finally see this sitcom format over the pond.

Tamsin Greig and Paul Ritter played Martin and Jackie Goodman in Friday Night Dinner. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Head writer for the Late Show With David Letterman Jon Beckerman is the showrunner on the project, but casting details and a potential release date have not yet been confirmed so we'll have to wait and see who else is involved in the adaptation.

Meanwhile, Friday Night Dinner's Robert Popper has been working with Big Talk producers on I Hate You, a sitcom starring Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint as two best friends in their 20s, which focuses on the characters' "intense, messy friendship in today's intense, complicated world". So that's set to be pretty relatable too!

The new six-part series is expected to begin on Channel 4 next month and will join the summer line-up of shows, so we'll keep you updated when we know more about when to expect it.

Friday Night Dinner is available on demand via All4. We don't currently have a release date for Dinner With The Parents over on Prime Video.