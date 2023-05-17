Holby City legend teases role as new EastEnders super villain?

From Janine Butcher to Gray Atkins, many EastEnders villains have come and gone after their evil antics are exposed. But could Holby City icon Leslie Ash be up next to have her reign of terror in Walford?

Men Behaving Badly star Leslie revealed that she would be up for a role in EastEnders after playing Vanessa Lytton, who was the CEO of the Holby City Hospital Primary Care Trust in Holby City. Leslie was in the medical drama for a year, before reprising the role in the spin-off soap Casualty for one episode.

She told the Daily Star (opens in new tab) that she would be open to heading to Albert Square for her next soap role.

She revealed: "I love the soaps. And if I had to choose one, I suppose that would be EastEnders, because it's in London. You know, if I was to do one that's up north, it would mean I'd be away from home.

"But for someone my age, I'd probably just go up and play a character for a short while. I'm always up for everything. I love this business passionately. I never wanted it to ever come to an end."

Leslie Ash made a shock appearance as Vanessa Lytton in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

Leslie also added that she would be up for taking on a villainous soap alter-ego once again.

"Yeah, I could, I played a villain in Holby City. Yeah, she wasn't a very nice person but I enjoyed it."

After conquering the world of soaps, Leslie revealed that she also has her eye on starring in a period drama, particularly Bridgerton.

She said: "I'd love to do something like Bridgerton. Oh gosh, I love all the costumes and everything like that. I just love it. And with acting, it keeps your brain active when you have to learn lines."

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.