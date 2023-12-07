Hollyoaks icon Jacqui McQueen returns after TEN years - but fans won't recognise her!
Jacqui McQueen is set to return to Hollyoaks with a brand new look.
Hollyoaks is set to welcome back Claire Cooper as she reprises her iconic role as Jacqui McQueen for the first time in ten years - but Jacqui looks a little different to the last time we saw her!
Jacqui, the sassiest of all the McQueen siblings, is set to make a shock return to Hollyoaks as she offers her sibling Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) some sisterly advice as she struggles to decide whether she wants to be with Felix or Warren.
But as Mercy turns to prayer to get the answers she is so desperately looking for, she is set to be surprised to find her older sister in the church as a newly acquainted nun!
Despite the fact Jacqui hasn't been seen on screen since 2013, the sisters jump straight back into their bickering ways and Channel 4 has confirmed nothing has changed between the pair revealing... "Fans can expect confessions, cold truths and even a catfight!"
Before departing the soap Jacqui McQueen had her fair share of dramatic storylines during her six years in the village, from being held hostage in an abandoned church, to losing her husband in a tragic bus crash - but what has she been up to for the last decade?
Speaking of her return to the soap, Claire Cooper said: “It's been 10 years since I stepped into PVC boots and hoops! I have great memories of my time on the show, I knew it would be a special day mainly because I got to dance with Jen one last time.
"We were on location, with a phenomenal crew, with a director I love, Sean Glynn, so I knew it would be handled with care, professionalism and fun! I hope the viewers enjoy a little trip down memory lane with Jacqui and Mercy."
To catch Jacqui McQueen back on your screens, stream Hollyoaks on Channel 4 on Friday, December 8, or catch it live on E4 at 7pm on Monday, December 11.
Hollyoaks airs on Channel 4 and you can stream or watch live on weekdays at
7 pm E4.
