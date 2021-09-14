'Home and Away' ’star Sophie Dillman talks Ziggy and Dean reunion!

Sophie Dillman has shared that Dean is the only guy for Ziggy!

Home and Away star Sophie Dillman has given whattowatch.com the inside info on the one romance that fans have been desperate to see rekindled.

Ever since her character Ziggy Astoni split from Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) the lingering chemistry between them has been clear.

Following their unexpected kiss at the photography exhibition, Ziggy pushed Dean away.

But with Dean’s life on the line after the horror car crash, her world was turned upside down. And her relationship with Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) was destroyed in the process...

“Up until the kiss at the exhibition she didn’t believe that anything was going to happen between her and Dean,” explained Sophie.

“ Ziggy has been cheated on and she is very moral, so that wasn’t on the cards. But she got caught up in the moment.

“She did see her relationship with Tane as something serious. He was a great boyfriend and it was a very mature, open and honest relationship. She did love him - he just wasn’t Dean.”

Ziggy's relationship with Tane was going well until Dean came back into the picture! (Image credit: Channel 5)

After the kiss, Ziggy and Dean both realised that she still wasn’t in a place to forgive him for covering up the murder of Ross Nixon.

But the crash changed everything and Ziggy rushed to the hospital to see Dean – without telling Tane.

“The fear that she could lose Dean was huge and she wanted him to know that he was forgiven for everything he’d done.

“Tane would never have told her not to see Dean but deep down Ziggy knew she was doing something wrong. She wanted to see him because she had feelings for him and loved him more than a friend.”

Tane ends their relationship and with Dean recovering from his injuries, he’s shocked to learn the news – but it’s up to Ziggy to decide whether she wants to be with him again.

After a long walk on the beach, Ziggy returns to the hospital to tell an emotional Dean that she still loves him!

Ziggy and Dean shared a passionate kiss at the photography exhibition. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Sophie wouldn’t give too much away about the future for the couple, but she suggested that their renewed romance is not going to be easy:

“They don’t have a happy ending just yet,” she teased.

Can she see Ziggy and Dean walking down the aisle at some point? Ziggy’s first marriage to Brody Morgan ended in disaster when he left her for someone else.

“I don’t know! From the get go I don’t know whether Ziggy was a ‘married’ kind of a girl. She married Brody because her mother was dying and wanted to see her happy and taken care of,” she shared.

“Maybe she’d marry again if it was like a drive through Vegas wedding when she’s super drunk! I don’t know whether another white dress and all that goes with it is really her jam. And it’s certainly not Dean’s!”

When whattowatch.com chatted to Sophie's real life boyfriend Patrick O’Connor about Dean and Ziggy being paired up again, he revealed that the couple have enjoyed having more scenes together. Sophie agrees…

“He keeps me on my toes. He’s very good with his lines and can learn things really quickly. He can do fifty things at once, whereas I’m useless – I can’t even listen to one thing at a time without getting confused,” she laughed.

“It's a really fun dance. We work together and we live together but we really love each other’s company.”

Aw, we heart them!

'Home and Away' airs weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5.