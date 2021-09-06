'Home and Away' spoilers: WHO catches Ziggy Astoni in a lie?

Ziggy Astoni has some explaining to do when she is caught with her ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away...

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) has kissed and made-up with her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after THAT unexpected snog between her and ex-boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O'Connor) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Ziggy has assured Tane that things are definitely over between her and Dean and the kiss was a mistake in the heat of the moment.



However, all that has changed now that Dean has been involved in a SHOCK car crash and is recovering in hospital...



Ziggy can't fight her feelings about Dean.



So without telling Tane, she secretly heads to the hospital and keeps an anxious vigil beside Dean's hospital bed.



However, when Tane calls Ziggy while she is at the hospital, his heart sinks when he realises she is lying about where she is.



Ziggy is put on the spot when Tane unexpectedly arrives at the hospital and finds her with Dean!



Can Ziggy talk her way out of trouble?



Or is her relationship with Tane back on shaky ground?

The Parata family have been left fearing the worst after Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) was rushed off for more emergency surgery after the car crash.



Christian Green (Ditch Davey) races against time to save Nikau's life...



After the surgery, Nikau remains in an induced coma.



His uncle Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) begs Nikau to pull through, so that they can mend their relationship.



Meanwhile, Nikau's brush with life and death has thrown his ex-girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) into a spin.



Bella wanted nothing to do with Nikau after she discovered he'd cheated on her with scheming model agency boss Sienna Blake.



But faced with the prospect of losing Nikau, Bella realises she is still in love with him...

Things are still tense at Summer Bay House with grumpy Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) and stepson Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) living under the same roof.



Kieran has been trying to make an effort as he reconnects with his mum Martha (Belinda Giblin).



But the situation is clearly not working.



The Stewart family sit down for crisis talks and Martha has an unexpected solution to the problem...

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR.