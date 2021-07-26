Home and Away spoilers: Nikau Parata CHEATS on Bella Nixon?

Nikau Parata is alarmed when he wakes-up in bed beside model agency boss Sienna on Home and Away!

Nikau Parata (played by Kawakawa Fox-Reo) is unaware of the lengths model agency boss Sienna Blake (Rose Riley) will go to in order to sabotage his relationship with girlfriend Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) on Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Sienna has lured Nikau to her fancy apartment to discuss the upcoming modelling assignment in Japan.



Meanwhile, model Allegra Freeman (Laura McDonald) stirs up trouble when she snaps a photo of Bella hugging photographer Emmett Ellison (J R Reyne) during the pair's photo exhibition at Salt.



Nikau completely gets the wrong idea about the innocent embrace between Bella and Emmett when he sees the photo.



Preying on his paranoia about Bella and Emmett, scheming Sienna manages to lure Nikau into bed...

Nikau gets the wrong idea when he sees a photo of Bella and Emmett embracing at their exhibition on Home and Away... (Image credit: Channel 5)

Christian Green (Ditch Davey) has some good news for injured skydiver Rachel Young (Marny Kennedy).



She's ready for release from hospital.



But why doesn't Rachel seem that happy about leaving Northern District Hospital?



When Christian pops by Rachel's hospital room again, she reaches to touch him tenderly.



Christian realises he has given Rachel mixed-messages about their doctor-patient relationship.



How will Christian manage to talk his way out of trouble?

Christian realises Rachel has got the WRONG idea about their doctor-patient relationship on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) has yet to break the news to the rest of her family that Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) has returned to the Bay.



Roo's dad Alf (Ray Meagher) vowed to have nothing more to do with Kieran after all the chaos he called the last time he was around.



But Roo starts to see Kieran in a different light after she reads a letter he has written to their mum Martha (Belinda Giblin).



However, will the rest of the family agree with Roo that Kieran is a changed man?

Kieran is back and appears to be a changed man on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR