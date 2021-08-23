'Home and Away' spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni KISS!

Things heat-up between Dean Thompson and his ex-girlfriend Ziggy on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and his ex-girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) get a bit too close for comfort on today's episode of Home and Away (Channel 5, 6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



While Ziggy's boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) remains behind in the Bay to sort out family matters, she travels into the city with Dean for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Emmett Ellison's (J R Reyne)'s big photo exhibition.



Ziggy and Dean soon find themselves joking around together like old times.



Finding themselves in a private section of the art gallery, Ziggy gives into her feelings and kisses Dean!



Things start heating-up between the ex-es and Dean happily snogs Ziggy back.



But little do they know, someone from Summer Bay has seen them kissing...



WHO?

WHO sees Ziggy kissing her ex-boyfriend Dean on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Back in the Bay, Tane has his hands full dealing with his troublesome nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Tane is furious when he finds Nikau hassling his ex-girlfriend Bella just as she's about to leave for the art gallery in the city.



Nikau refuses to accept that things are officially over between him and Bella.



Tane attempts to get Nikau back on the straight and narrow and encourages the lad to take his frustrations out on a punchbag at the gym.



However, it seems Nikau has other ideas.



As soon as Tane's back is turned, Nikau disappears...

Tane and Nikau clash over his bad behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is feeling guilty about rejecting boyfriend Justin Morgan's (James Stewart) advances the night before.



Leah is happy to see Justin back out on his surf board.



He seems more like the carefree, laidback fella she fell for before all the drama of his painkiller addiction.



Leah realises she does now trust Justin again and it's time to fully open her heart to him once more...



Will Leah ask Justin to move back into the Morgan house?



Will Leah and Justin finally get back on track on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

It's Bella's big moment in the spotlight at the art exhibition in the city.



But she's in for a SHOCK when her ex-boyfriend Nikau crashes the party!



To the horror of Bella and her guests, Nikau jumps on stage and grabs the microphone to make a heartfelt speech to her.



But when Bella's photographer friend Emmett tries to send Nikau packing from the fancy event, things get messy...

Bella and Mackenzie are startled by Nikau's arrival at the art gallery on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Emmett takes a tumble when Nikau crashes the party on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

