A Very British Scandal is a new BBC and Amazon Studios series that focuses on the life of Margaret, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy, The Crown) after her public divorce from the Duke (Paul Bettany, WandaVision).

Margaret was blamed for the breakdown in their marriage by the press and those around her, and the case against her involved wild accusations including theft, violence, and drug abuse. The series will explore their high-profile divorce and the legal case that came from it, whilst also examining the social and political climate of post-war Britain.

Claire Foy said: "I’m so excited to work with Anne, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgment, and controversy surrounds a woman's sexuality."

How to watch 'A Very British Scandal' online in the UK

A Very British Scandal will premiere in the UK on BBC1 at 9:00 pm on Boxing Day, with the remaining episodes airing at the same over the following two days.

The series will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch 'A Very British Scandal' online anywhere in the world

How to watch 'A Very British Scandal' online in the US

US readers will have to wait a little bit longer to watch A Very British Scandal. The three-part series will be made available to stream on Prime Video in the US along with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand in 2022.