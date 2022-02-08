How to watch Adele perform at 'The BRIT Awards' online from anywhere in the world

Adele is just one of the many singers lined up to to perform at The BRIT Awards 2022.

Want to watch Adele perform at The BRIT Awards online? We've got you covered.

The BRIT Awards 2022 are back to celebrate the very best musicians around. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the ceremony will reveal the winners of huge categories like Song of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, International Artist of the Year, and more. Huge artists like ABBA, Adele, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for awards this year.

Global superstar Adele is just one of the amazing artists lined up to perform during the ceremony. Glass Animals, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Dave Holly Humberstone will all put in an appearance throughout the ceremony. Best-selling British pop artist Anne-Marie and KSI will also perform together alongside Digital Farm Animals to celebrate their nomination for Song of the Year.

Here's how to watch The BRIT Awards 2022 online so you can catch all the amazing artists this year.

How to watch Adele perform at 'The BRIT Awards' online in the UK

The 2022 BRIT Awards ceremony will air from 8pm on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on ITV. You'll also be able to catch the entire show live online on ITV Hub.

If you want to watch the stars arrive, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama will be presenting The BRIT Awards Red Carpet broadcast on ITV2 from 7 pm — 8 pm.

How to watch 'The BRIT Awards' 2022 online anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The BRIT Awards 2022 live online wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

How to watch 'The BRIT Awards' 2022 online on YouTube

Internationally, you'll be able to watch The BRIT Awards online for free, as the whole ceremony is being streamed live via the official BRITs YouTube Channel!

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson, this live broadcast starts at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT in the US and will allow you to catch all the performances from this year's BRIT Awards.

Fans around the world will also be able to tune into live red carpet coverage hosted by Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose via a live stream on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook where they'll welcome all the big stars for the night.