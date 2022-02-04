'The BRIT Awards' 2022: start time, hosts, nominations, Adele performance, and everything we know

The BRIT Awards 2022 are back to celebrate and recognize the very best of British and international music.

This year, The BRIT Awards will be hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, along with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama who will be presenting The BRIT Awards Red Carpet broadcast on ITV2 from 7pm-8pm.

Award-winning global superstar Adele announced some big news via Instagram that she was performing at this year’s BRIT Awards.

The caption read: “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️”

She will be putting on a show-stopping performance alongside the already announced line-up of Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher, Little Simz, and Sam Fender.

Adele is up for four awards at this year’s BRITs alongside Dave, Ed Sheeran and Little Simz. Other big names who are also up for some nominations are Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Olivia Rodrigo, Joy Crookes and many more.

When is 'The BRIT Awards' 2022 on?

The BRIT Awards 2022 will air at 8pm on Tuesday, Feb. 8 on ITV and ITV Hub in the UK.

Fans across the globe will also be able to tune into a live stream on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Facebook for the Red Carpet coverage, which will be hosted by Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose as they welcome the stars to the big night.

International fans will then also be able to follow the show on the BRITs YouTube channel through a stream that will be presented by AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson. Performances and highlights from the show will be live on the BRITs YouTube channel as the main show comes to an end.

Nominations

There are 12 categories of awards, with some of the big nominations being: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, International Artist of the Year, International Group of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

Some of the nominees for these categories include: ABBA, Taylor Swift, Sam Fender, Doja Cat and others.