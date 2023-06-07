How to watch Based on a True Story online: stream the true crime comedy series

If you were a big fan of true crime podcasts when they became the rage a few years ago, Based on a True Story is certainly the kind of show you should be watching.

The show follows Kaley Cuoco's Ava and Chris Messina's Nathan, a married couple who find their financial struggles solved when they create a hugely successful true-crime podcast based on local events... that is, until the criminal the podcast is about gets wind of it.

Billed as a comedy thriller, and starring two popular comedy actors, the series could be a hit — so how can you watch it? Don't worry, we'll help you work out how to watch Based on a True Story wherever you are.

How to watch Based on a True Story in the US

The streaming service home of Based on a True Story is Peacock, as the show is actually a Peacock Original, so NBCUniversal made it for the platform.

Peacock costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 annually for its ad-enabled tier or $9.99/$99.99 for its ad-free one. However until Monday, June 12 there's a deal to get a year of ad-enabled streaming for $19.99 instead of $49.99, and you can find that deal here.

All seven episodes of the show will land on the platform on Thursday, June 8.

Can you watch Based on a True Story in the UK?

Unfortunately there's no word of a UK release date for Based on a True Story, and so you won't be able to log into your regular streaming service and catch it on Thursday, June 8.

While Peacock shows sometimes get added to Sky TV and Now TV, there's no confirmation on whether, or when, this would be the case for Based on a True Story.

How to watch Based on a True Story everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Based on a True Story, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Based on a True Story or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.