How to watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd: live stream the Champions League match online

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United is such a massive game, it's almost a crime that it comes as early as the Champions League group stage. A repeat of the 1999 final in which the Red Devils came from 1-0 down going into injury time to triumph 2-1 thanks to Sheringham, Solskjaer and all that, you couldn't ask for a bigger opening fixture in Group A. You really don't want to miss this one, so keep reading to find out about your live stream options.

Bayern Munich vs Man Utd in the Champions League group stage is airing on TNT Sports in the UK, Paramount Plus in the US and Stan Sport in Australia. But don't worry if you're abroad while the games are playing, because you can watch the Champions League 2023/24 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Bayern Munich had never played Manchester United before the start of 1998/99 season, but the last of three meetings that campaign will never be forgotten in Bavaria. United's come-from-behind victory in the final at the Camp Nou registers as Bayern's pre-eminent nadir and the German team has since dumped Red Devils out of the Champions League in their three ties since in the knockout rounds. This season, Bayern has picked up 10 Bundesliga points from a possible 12, with Harry Kane striking four in as many games since his summer move from Tottenham. Die Roten's form this term has been solid, drawing 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen (the only other team with a 100% record at that time) at the weekend as coach Thomas Tuchel seeks a seventh European crown for the club.

Manchester United's 2023/24 form has been far from excellent. The Red Devils has lost three of their five Premier League games, with unconvincing wins against Wolves and Nottingham Forest hardly serving notice of a team likely to do damage this season. Head coach Erik ten Hag has admitted he is under pressure at Old Trafford, with disciplinary problems surrounding Jadon Sancho and Antony contributing to the crisis feeling. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund did look good in the hour he played in the weekend defeat to Brighton and big things are expected of the pacy Dane as he settles into life in Manchester.

Whether you're planning to catch today's Bayern Munich vs Man Utd live stream or other Champions League fixtures, keep reading below for your entire list of options, plus how to watch the action if you're traveling abroad.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester United in the UK

Though you may have already switched on BT Sport in order to watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd, it's not actually on there! Instead, the Champions League is airing on TNT Sports (formerly Eurosport and BT Sport).

TNT Sports costs £29.99 per month and it'll let you watch exclusive coverage of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League fixtures — the online streaming version of the subscription is done through Discovery Plus so you can also watch all that streamer's factual shows too, as well as all the sports previously shown by Eurosport like the Premier League, tennis and cycling. You can find that here.

The Bayern Munich vs Man Utd game begins at 8 pm in the UK on TNT Sports 2, with coverage from 7 pm UK, so pour yourself a drink and watch what could be one of the games of the season.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester United in the US

In the US, you can watch Bayern Munich vs Man Utd in the Champions League by signing up for Paramount Plus and stream all the action over the internet. This costs $4.99 (with ads) / $9.99 (ad-free) per month.

Kick off for this epic contest is at 3 pm ET/midday PT. You can also use CBS Sports Network to see post-game coverage once it finishes.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester United in Australia

In Australia, your sole option for watching Bayern Munich vs Man Utd in the Champions League is to to sign up for the online streaming service Stan Sport, which will be showing every single game. The match kicks off on early on Thursday morning evening at 5 am AEST, so get the coffee ready.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Manchester United everywhere else

