How to watch Big Brother season 25 online or on TV

The enduring reality show Big Brother is back, with Big Brother season 25 set to be the longest season yet with a hundred days of drama and conflict.

The newest season of this popular and controversial reality show begins with a 90-minute special premiere episode on Wednesday, August 2, and then will settle into a regular pattern of three episodes each week up until the end of October.

If you're keen to stay up to date with the reality show, this guide is here to help you figure out how to watch it, whether you want to see episodes online or on TV — or view the 24/7 live streams of the contestants in the house.

How to watch Big Brother season 25 in the US

If you want to watch the new season of Big Brother on TV, you need to watch CBS, with the show premiering on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 pm ET/PT. Episodes air on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT, and with live episode Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

You may have CBS on your cable plan, but if not several live TV streaming services offer it including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Perhaps the best way to make the most of Big Brother season 25 is with streaming service Paramount Plus. A Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription allows you to watch all episodes live, while any subscription offers the latest episodes on-demand the day after they air (as well as past seasons). The streaming service also has live feeds of the BB house during the recording period.

How to watch Big Brother season 25 in the UK

Unfortunately, Big Brother season 25 isn't going to be available to watch online or on TV in the UK, which is also the case for past seasons of the US version of the show.

How to watch Big Brother season 25 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Big Brother season 25, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Big Brother or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.