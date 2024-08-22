Blink Twice is a movie that is likely to have everyone that sees it talking. If you want to be in on the conversation then you need to know how to watch Blink Twice, which is where we come in.

The directorial debut for Zoë Kravitz, starring Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie and a fun ensemble cast, the 2024 new movie is a psychological thriller about strange things happening on a tech billionaire's private island. We dubbed it a "love it or hate it" movie in our official Blink Twice review, but you can judge for yourself by watching it.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Blink Twice right now.

How to watch Blink Twice in movie theaters

Blink Twice is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and elsewhere across the world as of August 23. So in order to watch you need to have Blink Twice showtimes in your area.

The best place to find showtimes for the movie is Fandango. The website is able to show all of the movie theaters in your area where Blink Twice is playing and the available showtimes they have each day. You can also purchase your Blink Twice tickets directly from Fandango if you want.

If you have a favorite movie theater that you frequent, there's another option that not only will tell you when Blink Twice is playing but also give you the chance to save some money on the ticket. Movie theater subscriptions and membership programs, offered by multiple US and UK movie theater chains, give moviegoers that chance to get free, discounted or an allotment of movie tickets each month. Users can get additional movie-going perks, including deals on concessions.

Is Blink Twice streaming?

No, Blink Twice is not available to stream right now.

There is no information or timeline as of yet as to where or when Blink Twice is going to be streaming. Though as an Amazon/MGM Studio movie, the best bet would be Prime Video and/or MGM Plus.

However, before it hits streaming, Blink Twice will most likely be made available through digital on-demand platforms to rent first (ie Prime Video, Google Play, Fandango at Home), but again there's no info on when that may be just yet.

We'll update this page as news about Blink Twice's at-home viewing plans become available.

What else to know about Blink Twice

In addition to directing, Kravitz co-wrote the original script for Blink Twice with E.T. Feigenbaum. Here is the official synopsis:

"When tech billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) meets cocktail waitress Frida (Naomi Ackie) at his fundraising gala, sparks fly. He invites her to join him and his friends on a dream vacation on his private island. It's paradise. Wild nights blend into sun soaked days and everyone's having a great time. No one wants this trip to end, but as strange things start to happen, Frida begins to question her reality. There is something wrong with this place. She'll have to uncover the truth if she wants to make it out of this party alive."

In addition to Tatum and Ackie, Blink Twice stars Alia Shawkat, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Adria Arjona, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment and Geena Davis.

As of publication, Blink Twice is "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a solid score of 77%.

Get a sneak peek at the movie by watching the trailer directly below: